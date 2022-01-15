Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Former Laird Norton exec puts Seattle home on the market for $5.1M

Venture capital activity continued its stunning run in 2021, both locally and nationally. According to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor fourth quarter report for 2021, U.S. venture capital deals totaled $329.9 billion last year across 17,054 deals, up from $166.6 billion and 12,173 deals in 2020. The report, produced by the Seattle-based financial data firm PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association, noted there were 494 deals in the Seattle area for a total of $9.2 billion last year, increases of 134.2% and 196.6%, respectively, from 2020.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO