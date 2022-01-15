ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Former Laird Norton exec puts Seattle home on the market for $5.1M

By Patti Payne
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago

Bob Moser guided Laird Norton Wealth Management through the Great Recession as well as the...

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle marketing startup Evocalize raises $12M

Seattle-based marketing startup Evocalize has raised a $12 million Series A round. Move Inc., which operates the real estate marketplace Realtor.com, led the round, which was announced Tuesday. Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures also participated. Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group has also invested in Evocalize, according to the startup.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Kent developer files plan for Foss Waterway industrial site

Davis Property & Investments is also transforming the old News Tribune building into an industrial warehouse. In this exciting series, the Puget Sound Business Journal will bring together exceptional women leaders in a variety of industries. 2022 Outstanding LGBTQ Business Leaders. Nominate an outstanding LGBTQ business leader, ally or advocate...
KENT, WA
#Wealth Management
Puget Sound Business Journal

OfferUp hires former Google, Amazon vet as CTO

Bellevue-based digital marketplace OfferUp has named Melissa Binde as the company's chief technology officer. Binde joins OfferUp from the San Francisco-based data platform Splunk, where she spent over two years and was vice president of cloud engineering, according to her LinkedIn profile. OfferUp said in a release she will lead the marketplace's engineering and data science divisions, as well as investments to improve user experience.
BELLEVUE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle climbs ranks of VC markets after posting massive numbers for 2021

Venture capital activity continued its stunning run in 2021, both locally and nationally. According to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor fourth quarter report for 2021, U.S. venture capital deals totaled $329.9 billion last year across 17,054 deals, up from $166.6 billion and 12,173 deals in 2020. The report, produced by the Seattle-based financial data firm PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association, noted there were 494 deals in the Seattle area for a total of $9.2 billion last year, increases of 134.2% and 196.6%, respectively, from 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

A unicorn is born in Bellevue after recruiting startup SeekOut raises $115M

Bellevue-based recruiting startup SeekOut has raised a $115 million Series C round, putting its value at over $1.2 billion. The funding round, announced Wednesday, comes during a time of rapid growth for SeekOut. According to SeekOut co-founder and CEO Anoop Gupta, the company now has about 120 employees and plans to hit 250 to 300 in a year. The company had around 50 employees at the time of its $65 million Series B round in March.
BELLEVUE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Providence spinout DexCare raises $50M Series B round

Seattle-based health care tech startup DexCare, which spun out of Providence in March, has raised a $50 million Series B round. The funding, announced Thursday, follows DexCare's $21 million Series A round the company raised when it spun out of Providence. According to DexCare, the company will use the funds to develop its product and recruit employees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
