Spoilers for the series finale of Dexter: New Blood follow. Fans of Showtime's Dexter continuation, Dexter: New Blood were in for a shocking end to the ten-episode series and unlike the finale of the original series—a finale that has since come to be considered one of television's worst—there is no ambiguity. The Dexter: New Blood finale saw the end of Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. Now, Hall himself is speaking out about his character's and the series' conclusion with Hall admitting that this time around, he's satisfied with how things wrap up. Again, spoilers follow.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO