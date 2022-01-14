ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
xavier riddle and the secret museum

Inspired by the best-selling kids book series, Ordinary People Change the World, by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM follows the adventures of Xavier, Yadina and Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time...

Burke Museum

Strong Points: Numerous resources for educators and researchers, including curriculums and specimen databases. The Burke Museum, situated on the University of Washington’s campus, contains an astounding collection of natural specimens and cultural objects that is well worth a visit in person. However, if you can’t swing a trip to Seattle, then make sure you check out the museum’s website. The website includes general information about the museum and its exhibits, but also has a variety of educational resources for teachers and students, such as curriculum packets and virtual field trips. For researchers, it’s easy to browse through millions of the Burke’s plant, animal, and cultural specimens through designated databases available on the website. The databases are easy to navigate and include a multitude of information about each specimen, such as its taxonomy and when and where it was collected. Researchers can also request to loan a specimen right on the website. The Burke Museum is a treat to visit in person, but also provides an enormous wealth of information for educators and researchers right on their website.
The Woodson Museum

We talk with Terri Lipsey Scott, Executive Director of The Woodson Museum about the history of the museum, why an African American museum is important and the museum's mission. Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum. 2240 Ninth Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 3712. 727 323-1104. Email: woodosnmuseum@gmail.com. Hours: Tuesday...
Museums in Winter!

It's officially Winter here in the Hickory area and we have some fun spots to keep the kiddos and kids at heart happy and entertained without breaking the bank. Today we are focusing on our Museums that get the mind working and fill you with wonder and creativity!. Catawba Science...
Broadway Marquees Will Dim To Honor Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway will pay tribute to trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier. Lights on theater marquees will dim Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in his memory. Poitier died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. Poitier started his acting career in New York City, first at the American Negro Theater in Harlem. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1960 for the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun.”
- The Melancholy Countess, Part 2

Circumstantial evidence points to the countess's young friend having poisoned her, but without a motive, Oskar and Max must widen the search. A breakthrough in Max's analysis of the countess's dreams opens a new line of investigation. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 202. All broadcast times...
sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
- Alaskan Dinosaurs

Wielding chainsaws to extract fossils frozen into the permafrost and flying drones to map thousands of footprints, intrepid paleontologists discover that dinosaurs thrived in the unlikeliest of places -- the cold and dark of the Arctic Circle. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 4821. All broadcast times...
Open Studio with Jared Bowen

A half-hour weekly show taking the viewer inside the creative process of artists from across the country. Hosted by Jared Bowen, Open Studio features a blend of profiles, performances, and contemporary exhibitions in American art, including highlights from the local art scene. Episode Duration: 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode...
- Familial Healing

Enjoy a highly-curated slate of fresh and relevant character-driven films covering a wide range of subject matter. These short documentaries challenge audiences with bold content and showcase poignant aspects of human life. Episode Duration: 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 403. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all)
The legacy of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

This month would have been Alvin Ailey’s 91st birthday; the celebrated modern dance visionary died in 1989. Decades later, his choreography is as vibrant as ever and his company, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater remains as innovative. Christopher Booker spoke with the company’s artistic director Robert Battle about Ailey’s legacy.
around the world in 80 days on masterpiece

To meet their connection in Aden, Fogg and Passepartout hire a camel driver to cross the desert. Bad idea! Can Abigail and her new acquaintances rescue them?. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Around The World In 80 Days On Masterpiece:. A thrilling adaptation of Jules Verne's...
antiques roadshow

Get wowed by wonders at Wadsworth Mansion including a 1953 D'Angelico guitar, a couture ball gown made around 1885 and Larry Bird game-worn sneakers. Can you guess which is valued at $190,000?. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 2603. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all)
- Over The Edge/A Rose By Any Other Name

For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.
Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
stars on stage from westport country playhouse

Enjoy Billboard chart-topping Broadway star Shoshana Bean's captivating performance in this concert special as she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 102. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Mon, Jan 17 12:00...
elinor wonders why

Butterfly Party - It's Olive's mom's birthday, and Olive wants to organize something really special for her: a garden party with REAL butterflies. But, how can they get butterflies to come to the party? The kids set off to observe butterflies and figure out that they like certain kinds of flowers, and not others. Ms. Mole offers to let them transplant some butterfly-friendly plants from her garden to Olive's, and it works! Before long, Olive's backyard is fluttering with butterflies, just in time for Olive's mom to enjoy her birthday party. More Than One Right Way - It's Halloween, and Elinor, Ari and Olive arrive in the classroom to discover Ms. Mole putting up pumpkin decorations. The enthusiastic kids want to help, so Ms. Mole suggests they make spiderweb decorations with yarn and glue. But, when each kid makes a different-looking spiderweb, they're not sure which one is the most like a real web. After observing different spiders in nature, the kids realize that different kinds of spiders make different kinds of webs, which means they were all right! They then head back into school to decorate the classroom and have a happy Halloween.
animals with cameras, a nature miniseries

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan leads a team using state of the art cameras, offering a fresh look at the lives of some of the animals in our oceans such as sharks, elephant seals, turtles and gannets. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 201. All broadcast times for...
