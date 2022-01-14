ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Fired! White Couple Loses Job After Video Showing Racist Tirade On New York Train

By Zack Linly
 5 days ago

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

At some point, racist white people are going to have to learn that throwing bigot tantrums in public spaces might not work out well for them in the digital age where literally everyone has a camera on them at all times.

Two pigment-redacted New Yorkers were riding the train home from a basketball game when they were reportedly approached by a family of brown people with accents and apparently that was enough to trigger their hatred because they got themselves caught on camera shouting at them, throwing liquid at them and declaring that “these f**king foreigners ain’t taking over my f**king country!” (I mean, you would think residents of New York would be used to the melting pot by now, but it appears some people can’t be desensitized out of their bigotry.)

Liz Edelkind told NBC New York that she was with her 10-year-old son, her husband and two others, as they were on their way home from a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when she asked the white couple if they could change seats so her family could all sit together—and that’s when all caucasified hell broke loose.

“The couple started to verbally attack me, calling me curse words, immigrant, that I don’t pay taxes, that I have no rights in this country,” Edelkind said, adding that she was initially baffled by their behavior because her family “had nothing to do with them.”

“They threw beer at us,” she continued. “My pastor and her husband, and my husband, got in the way to protect me.” NBC noted that “a social media post from someone who claimed to witness the incident also said beer was thrown, and that the couple referred to Edelkind and her group as ‘foreigners.’”

“How dare they assume because I look or sound different that I am not a U.S. citizen,” Edelkind said. (Oh sis—welcome to America.)

So now the MTA police are now investigating the incident, but so far no arrests have been made. NBC did, however, speak with an attorney for the white couple’s employer who confirmed that they were both fired.

Don’t be surprised if they blame those pesky “foreigners” and not their own unmitigated whiteness for costing them their jobs.

Fired! White Couple Loses Job After Video Showing Racist Tirade On New York Train was originally published on newsone.com

White Dad Faces Felony Hate Crime Charge After Racist Altercation With Daughter, Black Student On Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In today’s episode of The Racist Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Bigot Tree, a racist white man in Washington state is facing a felony hate crime charge after his allegedly racist daughter and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation with a Black student at their high school. The girls’ father, a whole adult, is accused of threatening to kill the Black teen, calling him racial slurs and showing up with his daughter at the Black student’s job to follow and harass him.
Kristen Caravana and Justin Likerman: Racist Couple Lose Their Job

A Huntington Empire Toyota dealership has fired two employees after a video of them showing them throwing a beer at an foreign family on the Long Island train goes viral. The two employees have been identified as Kristen Caravana and Justin Likerman. The incident occurred on January 10th. The family was on their way home from a New York Knicks game.
News Talk 1490

Video Shows Cruel ‘Karen’ Judge Ridicule Elderly Cancer Patient For Being Too Weak To Take Care Of His Yard

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Unfortunately, we live in a world that is just chock-full of terrible human beings. And it’s even more unfortunate that some of those terrible human beings will become judges—meaning they’ll be terrible people in a position to pass judgment on the terribleness or non-terribleness of others.
News Talk 1490

Once Again A White High School Student Gets In Trouble Over Racist ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
Atlanta Daily World

White Couple Assaults Black Man After Hotel Employees Help Him First [VIDEO]

There are far too many Karen incidents happening in real life –– many of which end up on tape and on the web. In a recently captured now-viral video, a white couple is seen physically attacking a Black man after Hilton hotel employees helped him first. The video, which has now been viewed more than 819,000 times on Twitter, begins with a tense situation where the couple is arguing with staff while the Black man –– who was helped first because he’s a Diamond Member with the hotel –– waits at the desk.
US News and World Report

Video Shows Man on Fire After Police Hit Him With Stun Gun

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when police officer used a stun gun on him at a New York police station in October. Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows Jason...
Video of Freight Train Yard in Chicago Shows Trains Being Looted by Men

If you didn't get that laptop you ordered on Amazon, I think I can explain why. A video posted to twitter shows men looting a freight train as it stops in a Chicago rail yard. This problem which has recently come to light in Los Angeles, appears to be affecting other rail yards in other towns as well. It is one of the causes of the supply chain crisis in the United States.
WPFO

Maine company sued after fire that killed 17 in New York

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine company is now being sued after a fire in New York that left 17 people dead over the weekend. A lawsuit has been filed against Portland-based LIHC Investment Group, which is one of the owners of the Bronx building. The lawsuit is claiming negligence, in...
insideedition.com

Teen Daughter of Slain Photojournalist Finds His Body After He Was Shot Dead Leaving His Mexico Home

After reporter and photographer Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who covered crime and violence, was shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, it was his 16-year-old daughter who found the body, his wife, Elena Martínez, said. The teen had heard three gunshots and found her father’s body by his car, outside of their home in the Camino Verde neighborhood, she said.
