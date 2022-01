Final Fantasy XIV has had its busiest month to date. So much so that Square Enix was forced to suspend sales. This was in the wake of the Endwalker expansion, which dropped on the week of December 3. With Blizzard’s controversy last year still affecting World of Warcraft, FFXIV became the new MMORPG of choice. What was once an unsuccessful game has earned a lot of polish and praise in the last few expansions. And with the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion coming at the same time, the Chocobo droppings hit the fan. Thankfully, after just about a month of suspension, Final Fantasy XIV has announced that they will return to full services in the next few weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO