The Texas Education Agency updated its COVID quarantine guidance for school staff on Friday. The state says employees can return at least five days after the onset of symptoms if symptoms have improved and they do not have a fever. For school staff that are asymptomatic, they can return to campus at least five days after a positive test. Those who are close contacts do not need to quarantine if they are 18 or older and fully vaccinated, or they tested positive for the virus and fully recovered within the past ninety days. The TEA has not changed its guidance for students, but state officials say it could be updated soon.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO