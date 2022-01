The finale’s postscript aura seems appropriate. Lose Everything is a dramatic departure from Jesse’s previous records, the self-titled debut (2008) and Leaving Atlanta (2012), each a slice of perfect power pop. I first saw Gentleman Jesse at a 2006 afternoon basement show at a residence doubling as Rob’s House Records headquarters. Jesse slashed away at his Rickenbacker, his voice rising to each chorus, the rest of the band hardly flinching, the exemplars of cool. The hooks were timeless and deep-seated as if I’d known them all along and the band was playing a set of their greatest hits. Hearing “I Don’t Want to Know” for the first time, I knew it would be a hit if a copy of the 7” fell into the right hands. That afternoon’s performance satisfied the mythic idealization of the DIY punk scene. Some memories are made beautiful by nostalgia; this is the truth.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO