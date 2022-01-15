ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Returning To ‘The Santa Clause’ Franchise In Disney Plus Series

By Ryan Barich
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen (Toy Story, Home Improvement) is set to return as the face of Christmas himself, Santa Claus, in Disney Plus’s sequel series to their original trilogy of Christmas movies. The first movie, The Santa Clause, premiered in theaters in 1994 and spawned two sequels, the final movie releasing in...

television.mxdwn.com

