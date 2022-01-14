ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch ‘Encanto’ Online: Stream the Animated Musical on Disney+

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

We might not want to talk about Bruno, but we do want to talk about how the critically-acclaimed musical Encanto is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ . With the film’s popularity skyrocketing due to its catchy soundtrack going viral, here’s how you can watch it online.

Encanto is the 60th animated featured produced by Disney , with original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda . The film features an extraordinary Madrigal family, each with magical “gifts” who live in their enchanted home in the heart of Colombia — all except Mirabel Madrigal.

While Encanto was released in theaters after this past Thanksgiving on November 24th, 2021, the film’s drop to Disney+ a month later, as well as the album having is moment in pop culture, has helped the film blow up recently

Want to watch Encanto now that it’s out of theaters? Here’s what you need to know about the musical and where to find it online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Uz5X_0dmGG4mv00

DISNEY

How to Watch Encanto Online

To watch Encanto online right now, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription . Pricing for a Disney+ starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch Encanto online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings .


Buy:
Disney+ Subscription
at
$7.99

Want a better offer? Right now, you can get the Disney Bundle Deal , which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month . Use it to stream Encanto online and get access to the entire Hulu and ESPN+ library of shows as well.

Both Disney+ offers let you watch Encanto on your computer, tablet, or phone. You can also watch Encanto on TV by casting it onto your screen through the Disney+ app on Roku , Fire TV Stick 4K , Apple TV and other similar streaming devices.

The Disney+ Bundle is a great deal if you want to watch Encanto on Disney+ and other Disney musicals, like the 2019 sequel Frozen II, or other projects from Lin-Manuel such as the music in Moana and the live action-filmed Hamilton , which are all streaming on Disney+.

How to Watch Encanto Online Free

While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial on its own, there are a couple ways to watch Encanto online free.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal , which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up for the offer or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. You can then use it to stream Encanto on Disney+ for free.


Buy:
Disney+ on Us Deal
at
Verizon

Another way to stream Encanto free online? Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99) now get six months of Disney+ for free. Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited here and use the deal to watch Encanto for free on Disney+.


Buy:
Amazon Music Unlimited
at
$7.99

Encanto Rating, Runtime, Cast, and Description

The runtime for Encanto is 1 hour and 49 minutes, and the film has a PG rating. The film features the voices of many prominent Latinx actors, including Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama.

The plot follows a family called the Madrigals, headed by the matriarch, Abuela Alma. Her children and grandchildren all receive magical gifts from “the miracle” of their home when they come of age, which they use to help serve their remote mountain community in Colombia. All except for Mirabel Madrigal (Beatriz), who never received a magical gift. When Mirabel learns the family’s “encanto”, and their magic is dying, she tries to get to the bottom of what’s happening to save your family and the house.

You can currently watch Encanto online, streaming now on Disney+ .


Buy:
Disney+ Subscription
at
$7.99

How to Stream the Encanto Soundtrack Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwMtp_0dmGG4mv00

Amazon

One of the biggest standout elements of Encanto is the soundtrack , with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which was released on November 19 before the film hit theaters on November 24 of last year.

The animated musical’s soundtrack has also recently gone viral, surging to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week of January 15, with the song “ We Don’t Talk About Bruno ” reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s only the sixth soundtrack for an animated film to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the first in two years since Disney’s Frozen II topped the charts for one week on December 14, 2019.

Want to listen to the Encanto soundtrack online? The Encanto soundtrack is available as a digital stream or download through Amazon Music here .

Buy: Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack $7.99

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the MCU Movie Online Free

Disney+ is home to a ton of Marvel content, including popular shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision and more. Joining the roster this month is Eternals, which first premiered in theaters back in November 2021. The ensemble movie received mixed reviews from critics, but many Marvel fans who want to watch Eternals online can finally find it available for streaming on Disney+. The plot follows a group of immortal beings as they fight to save humanity all while uncovering the truth about their true existence. The cast features some big names including Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak, amongst others. Interested in...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Netflix Shares Regal First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Netflix is making a return to the regal glitz and glam (and abundant sexiness) of 19th century England ahead of Bridgerton Season 2, premiering March 25. In the newly shared collection of first-look photos, a number of the series’ key players make a return: sisters Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) Bridgerton, her troubled brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the devious Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), her social-climber mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker). There’s also a peek at a few new characters, including Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley, and Edwina Sharma, who will be played by Charithra Chandran. Following the structure of...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Insiders Reveal What Went Wrong in Biden’s Voting Rights Push

WASHINGTON — In mid-November, Vice President Kamala Harris joined a video call with a coalition of nearly 250 groups trying to pass new legislation to protect the right to vote and prevent future election sabotage attempts like what happened after the 2020 election. The participants on the call included the heads of major labor unions, civil-rights leaders, and other influential activists who had supported the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 and would no doubt be called upon to help reelect that ticket in 2024. The voting-reform campaign had reached a critical moment. State legislatures led by Republicans had passed dozens of new...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Carolina Gaitán
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Angie Cepeda
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
TechRadar

How to watch Naomi online and stream the new superhero series from anywhere

Developed and produced by the multi award-nominated Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us), and co-produced by Arrow alumni Jill Blankenship, Naomi unites an excellent cast to tell the story of a young Black teen getting to grips with her superhuman abilities. Below we explain how to watch Naomi online – from anywhere in the world.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Amazon Music#Animated Film#Espn#Disney Subscription#Hulu#Fire Tv Stick 4k#The Disney Bundle
epicstream.com

Disney's Encanto Bags Best Animated Movie in 2022 Golden Globes

Disney had a handful of releases in the past year and one of the last to come out is Encanto, perfect for the holiday season, and in the 2022 Golden Globes, the movie that captured the hearts of many also bags the Best Motion Picture - Animated award in the said event.
MOVIES
TechRadar

How to watch Peacemaker online and stream Suicide Squad spin-off now

James Gunn’s gung-ho superhero is back and ready to cause more carnage in the name of world peace. A spin-off to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, this HBO Max Original series keeps the original movie's winning combination of bombastic violence and rib-tickling idiocy, while adding greater depth and some timely social commentary. Below our guide explains how to watch Peacemaker online – where in the US you can currently take advantage of HBO Max's limited-time 20% off sale to watch.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Trailer: Watch a New Marvel Hero Rise on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in the first full trailer for Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios original series launching this spring on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the globetrotting action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero's multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Under the first full moon of 2022, Marvel called on the power of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu to reveal a lunar look at Moon Knight during the NFL playoffs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Verizon
Hello Magazine

6 shows like The Witcher to watch while you wait for season three

There's no denying that The Witcher has breathed new life into the fantasy genre. The Netflix series starring Henry Cavill recently returned to screens for its second season and many viewers, ourselves included, didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in. However, now begins the long wait for season...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Content Chief Susanne Daniels to Depart as Platform Cuts Down Originals Slate

Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content at YouTube, will exit the company in March as YouTube prepares to significantly cut down its slate of original programming. In a letter to creators on Tuesday, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, said the platform would only be funding programs that are part of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds — a marked departure from YouTube’s previous ambitions for a wide slate of original scripted and unscripted premium content to compete with streamers like Netflix. “We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Sets ‘Ritmo Salvaje’ Release Date, Shares Video Clip of Greeicy Rendón’s Dance Moves (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has confirmed the release date of March 2 for “Ritmo Salvaje,” a banner eight-episode dance drama on its 2022 slate of originals from Colombia headlining Colombian stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila. The U.S. streaming giant has also shared a video clip from “Ritmo Salvaje” director Simón Brand, best known in film circles for his 2008 feature “Paráiso Travel,” but also a consummate double Grammy-nominated director of music videos for Enrique Iglesias, Paulina Rubio, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Thalía, Juanes, Jessica Simpson, Celia Cruz, Chayanne, and, in Europe, Westlife, Steps and Gabrielle. It shows. In narrative terms, “Ritmo Salvaje” is a classic...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original Content

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views. Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy