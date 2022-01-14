How to Watch ‘Encanto’ Online: Stream the Animated Musical on Disney+

We might not want to talk about Bruno, but we do want to talk about how the critically-acclaimed musical Encanto is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ . With the film’s popularity skyrocketing due to its catchy soundtrack going viral, here’s how you can watch it online.

Encanto is the 60th animated featured produced by Disney , with original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda . The film features an extraordinary Madrigal family, each with magical “gifts” who live in their enchanted home in the heart of Colombia — all except Mirabel Madrigal.

While Encanto was released in theaters after this past Thanksgiving on November 24th, 2021, the film’s drop to Disney+ a month later, as well as the album having is moment in pop culture, has helped the film blow up recently

Want to watch Encanto now that it’s out of theaters? Here’s what you need to know about the musical and where to find it online.

How to Watch Encanto Online

To watch Encanto online right now, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription . Pricing for a Disney+ starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch Encanto online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings .



Want a better offer? Right now, you can get the Disney Bundle Deal , which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month . Use it to stream Encanto online and get access to the entire Hulu and ESPN+ library of shows as well.

Both Disney+ offers let you watch Encanto on your computer, tablet, or phone. You can also watch Encanto on TV by casting it onto your screen through the Disney+ app on Roku , Fire TV Stick 4K , Apple TV and other similar streaming devices.

The Disney+ Bundle is a great deal if you want to watch Encanto on Disney+ and other Disney musicals, like the 2019 sequel Frozen II, or other projects from Lin-Manuel such as the music in Moana and the live action-filmed Hamilton , which are all streaming on Disney+.

How to Watch Encanto Online Free

While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial on its own, there are a couple ways to watch Encanto online free.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal , which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up for the offer or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. You can then use it to stream Encanto on Disney+ for free.



Another way to stream Encanto free online? Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99) now get six months of Disney+ for free. Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited here and use the deal to watch Encanto for free on Disney+.



Encanto Rating, Runtime, Cast, and Description

The runtime for Encanto is 1 hour and 49 minutes, and the film has a PG rating. The film features the voices of many prominent Latinx actors, including Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama.

The plot follows a family called the Madrigals, headed by the matriarch, Abuela Alma. Her children and grandchildren all receive magical gifts from “the miracle” of their home when they come of age, which they use to help serve their remote mountain community in Colombia. All except for Mirabel Madrigal (Beatriz), who never received a magical gift. When Mirabel learns the family’s “encanto”, and their magic is dying, she tries to get to the bottom of what’s happening to save your family and the house.

You can currently watch Encanto online, streaming now on Disney+ .



How to Stream the Encanto Soundtrack Online

One of the biggest standout elements of Encanto is the soundtrack , with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which was released on November 19 before the film hit theaters on November 24 of last year.

The animated musical’s soundtrack has also recently gone viral, surging to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week of January 15, with the song “ We Don’t Talk About Bruno ” reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s only the sixth soundtrack for an animated film to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the first in two years since Disney’s Frozen II topped the charts for one week on December 14, 2019.

Want to listen to the Encanto soundtrack online? The Encanto soundtrack is available as a digital stream or download through Amazon Music here .

