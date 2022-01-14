ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee

By SEAN MURPHY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HH7L8_0dmGFwtL00
FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020, file photo, attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons speaks during a news conference in Tulsa, Okla. On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, an Oklahoma judge revoked the bond of Daniel Triplett, 67, a white local businessman accused of killing 51-year-old Brent Mack, a Black man who worked for him, after Triplett was spotted in a bank drive-through and at a local Waffle House in violation of his bond conditions. Solomon-Simmons represents Mack's family. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge on Friday revoked the bond of a white local businessman accused of killing a Black man who worked for him after a prosecutor said the businessman was spotted in a bank drive-thru and visited a local Waffle House in violation of his bond conditions.

Logan County Judge Susan Worthington ordered Daniel Triplett, 67, and returned to the Logan County Detention Center.

Triplett faces charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse after the body of 51-year-old Brent Mack was found buried beneath a septic tank on a Logan County property. Triplett is the owner of Triplett Backhoe LLC, a Guthrie company that installs septic systems and storm shelters, according to the company’s website.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, a civil rights attorney representing Mack’s family, said he believes Triplett was granted bond in part because he is a prominent white businessman accused of killing a Black man.

“If Brent Mack had killed Dan Triplett, shot him in the back and buried him underneath a septic tank and then lied about it to his family for over a month, do you believe Brent Mack would get bond?” Solomon-Simmons asked. “What other answer can you point to? I think the fact that he was (a) prominent white businessman who killed an African-American man played into the decision.”

A telephone message left Friday with the judge seeking comment about her decision was not immediately returned.

Worthington allowed Triplett to be released on a $500,000 bond last month over the objection of prosecutors and the victim’s family. Triplett was ordered to surrender his passport and firearms and was placed under electronic monitoring. He was allowed to leave his home only to go to court or to appointments with his attorney or doctor, records show.

District Attorney Laura Thomas moved to revoke Triplett’s bond after she said a bank teller who knew Triplett had been arrested for murder spotted him in the bank’s drive-thru. A review of Triplett’s electronic monitoring records showed he also made trips to a convenience store and a Waffle House, Thomas said.

“We had strenuously objected when the judge set (bond) and were stunned she did,” Thomas said. “We are relieved that this first-degree murder defendant is back where he should be and the family is also.”

Triplett’s attorney, Charles Mullen, did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate prosecutors allege businessman visited Waffle House, but was not spotted there.

Comments / 7

Tits and Grits Diner
4d ago

Most murder suspects get bond unless they're shown to be flight risks or capital murder charges. The racism accusations toward the court are bull and the lawyer knows it. If it was a black murderer the lawyer would be calling the revocation racist. Some of these civil rights lawyers scream racism because it keeps them employed

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Former county official faces embezzlement, fraud charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former emergency manager for a Mississippi county has been arrested following his indictment for fraud and embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White said Wednesday that agents from his office arrested Gregory Sanford and presented him with a $17,063 demand letter that includes interest and investigative expenses. It was unknown if Sanford is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Timeline of events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:. May 25, 2020 — Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Video shows Floyd crying “I can’t breathe” multiple times before going limp. He’s pronounced dead at a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Logan County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Revoke#Firearms#Ap#Waffle House#Triplett Backhoe Llc#African American
The Associated Press

Father charged in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee man charged Wednesday in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter told investigators he wanted to teach his children about gun safety before inadvertently firing the weapon. Michael Huddleston, 47, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Saturday killing of 8-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy