UVM men’s hoops gets ready for UMBC

Vermont and UMBC have seen their share of battles in recent memory, but a new era begins Saturday.

The Cats will square off with the Retrievers for the first time under new head coach Jim Ferry, but Vermont head coach John Becker has played him before.

“He was at LIU and he’s a really good coach and a really good offensive coach,” Becker said. “They’re going to be an aggressive, attacking fast-paced offensive team, so it’ll be another test for our defense.”

Something UVM highlighted was slowing the team down if they want to see success in their first America East road game of the season.

“Getting out in transition and trying to stop their transition breaks is something that we’ve got to really hunker down on,” UVM senior forward Ryan Davis said. “We’ve got to adapt when we’re out there.”

UVM looks for a 3-0 start to conference play when the team plays UMBC on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

