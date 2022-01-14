ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Todd Woodcroft withdrawing from position with Team Sweden

By Frank DeLuca
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAFs2_0dmGEIzQ00

UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft will not be fulfilling his duties as assistant coach for the Swedish men’s hockey team in next month’s Winter games.

Woodcroft released this statement through Vermont athletics on Friday:

“The invitation to go to the Olympics and be a part of Team Sweden’s men’s ice hockey coaching staff is something I will always cherish.  After a discussion with the Swedish Federation and Head Coach Johan Garpenlöv, we concluded that now was the time to withdraw my participation. The uncertainty of our own season coupled with the risks associated to COVID-19 travel led me to reconsider the benefits of leaving the UVM men’s hockey team at this time.  I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and thankful to the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation.”

A similar situation led the NHL to prevent its players from participating, since a positive test would require quarantine in China until weeks after the games have ended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Three Catamounts selected to Czech national women’s hockey team

Vermont women’s hockey is sending two current players to the Beijing winter games, and they’ll be joining a former Catamount on the Czech roster. Sophomore forwards Natalie Mlynkova and Tynka Patkova have been selected to represent their country in China, along with defender and former captain Sammy Kolowrat ’19. The 2022 winter games marks the […]
HOCKEY
MyChamplainValley.com

No. 12 Northeastern blanks UVM men’s hockey

Vermont men’s hockey had five power plays on Tuesday night, with nothing to show for it. Northeastern sophomore goalie Devon Levi stonewalled the cats for his ninth shutout of the season as the 12th-ranked Huskies blanked UVM 4-0 in Gutterson Fieldhouse. “We’ve had some of our best looks on the power play that we’ve had […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
WCAX

The state of Vermont men’s hockey with Todd Woodcroft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a tumultuous last few years for the UVM men’s hockey program, with the Cats welcoming in an entirely new coaching staff, playing the transfer and international recruiting games, and trying to find their footing in one of the best conferences in the country. We caught up with head coach Todd Woodcroft to check in on the state of Vermont Hockey.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Woodcroft
WDIO-TV

UMD's Emma Soderberg named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster

On Wednesday University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's hockey goaltender Emma Soderberg was officially named to Team Sweden for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. This will mark her first Olympic games, and comes two months after the senior helped Sweden qualify for the Olympics. Soderberg will be joined on...
DULUTH, MN
Wyoming News

Wisconsin football lands experienced cornerback transfer from UCLA

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit Tuesday. Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer. The former four-star prospect played in 43 games for the Bruins and made 16 starts in that time. He tallied 88 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defended in that time, and was named a second-team All-Pac-12 player by The Associated Press and PFF last season. He had a career-high...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Winter Games#Swedish#Team Sweden#The Swedish Federation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM men’s hoops gets ready for UMBC

Vermont and UMBC have seen their share of battles in recent memory, but a new era begins Saturday. The Cats will square off with the Retrievers for the first time under new head coach Jim Ferry, but Vermont head coach John Becker has played him before. “He was at LIU and he’s a really good […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUSports.net

Soccer Signs Angelina Thoreson From Sweden

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer head coach Sian Hudson announced the addition of Angelina Thoreson on Wednesday morning. Thoreson, a native of Sweden, comes to America after playing the last three seasons for IK Uppsala, a professional club back in her homeland. “We are really excited to be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont men’s hoops headed back on the road against NJIT

The Highlanders left a memorable impression with their first-ever America East win last season. NJIT upset the Cats in double-overtime, buzzer-beating fashion to top UVM 82-81 in Patrick Gym. Now, as UVM gets ready to play the Highlanders for the first time since then, they’re going on the road to a gym they’ve never played […]
NEWARK, NJ
WBEN 930AM

Seven Sabres games rescheduled by NHL

Of the changes to the schedule made by the NHL on Wednesday, a total of seven Buffalo Sabres games have officially been rescheduled. The league says this will ensure all games are completed by the planned season end date of April 29. Read more here:
NHL
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy