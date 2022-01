(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers are pushing a plan that would bar colleges from charging students out-of-state tuition if they reside and vote in the state. The Republican-backed proposal, which was heard by the Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday, would prohibit Granite State public colleges and universities from charging out-of-state tuition for any students who cast ballots in local, state or federal elections.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO