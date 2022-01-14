Job Fair in Murfreesboro Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Trump 's bid to block a trove of his administration's records from being handed to the Jan. 6 House committee. The ruling came in an unsigned, one-paragraph order. Justice Clarence Thomas , a staunch conservative, was alone in indicating that he would have granted Trump’s request.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they were at odds over the wearing of masks in court during the recent surge in coronavirus cases is false. The court on Wednesday issued an unusual three-sentence statement from Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch. It...
Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
(CNN) — Senate Republicans are expected to once again block a voting bill put forward by Democrats in the latest partisan showdown over voting rights, an issue Democrats are seeking to spotlight despite the fact that they lack the votes to pass the legislation. The Senate is on track...
NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
President Joe Biden predicted Wednesday that Russia will invade Ukraine, just as the United States launched a fresh effort to resolve the standoff and Moscow continued to mass troops on its neighbor's doorstep. “My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” said Biden during a news...
DALLAS (AP) — Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with a bid by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas to dismantle a provision of federal campaign finance law that caps the amount of money a candidate can be repaid for personal loans made to their campaign. The restriction at issue...
LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, local authorities said. He was 37. Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007′s “Hannibal Rising” and fashion...
