S.E. Cupp: The Bob Saget I remember

Children of the ‘90s discovered Bob Saget in phases – he was one of the rare comedy acts that aged with you, while never quite maturing. The comedian, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room Sunday at the age of 65, first entered my life as Danny Tanner, the neat freak single father on “Full House.” His second life, to a youngster, was as the long-tenured host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” These two credits alone are enough to cement Saget’s status as a figure of outsized importance for Millennials. He was one of TV’s most visible dads and, out of character, was the guy who introduced the primal dad humor of men suffering minor testicular trauma.

