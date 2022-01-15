ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

S.E. Cupp: The Bob Saget I remember

By S.E. Cupp
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year was 2005, and I was a 20-something living in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. As such, feeling hip and somewhat subversive, my friends and I looked for hip and somewhat subversive things to do. When we’d heard that AMC theaters had banned a new movie,...

TVLine

Candace Cameron Bure Remembers TV Dad Bob Saget as 'One of the Best Human Beings I've Ever Known'

Full House‘s Candace Cameron Bure is at a loss for words following the shocking death of TV dad Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65. “I don’t know what to say ,” Bure wrote on Twitter. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” In a second post on Instagram, she added: “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye . 35 years wasn’t long enough.” Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
Extra

Tracy Morgan Remembers Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier

Tracy Morgan is headed back to the stage, hitting Carolines on Broadway comedy club in NYC!. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tracy as he remembered comedy great Bob Saget, who died on Sunday. When Cheslie mentioned his tribute to Bob, Tracy commented, “He was my friend. My friend....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

‘Full House’ co-star John Stamos and others remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former “Full House” co-star, that he is “broken” over his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forward

Remembering Bob Saget, Millennials’ embarrassing, bawdy, beloved Jewish dad

Children of the ‘90s discovered Bob Saget in phases – he was one of the rare comedy acts that aged with you, while never quite maturing. The comedian, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room Sunday at the age of 65, first entered my life as Danny Tanner, the neat freak single father on “Full House.” His second life, to a youngster, was as the long-tenured host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” These two credits alone are enough to cement Saget’s status as a figure of outsized importance for Millennials. He was one of TV’s most visible dads and, out of character, was the guy who introduced the primal dad humor of men suffering minor testicular trauma.
CELEBRITIES
jambands

Guster Drummer Brian Rosenworcel Remembers the Late Bob Saget

Image via Bob Saget’s Twitter — Beloved American stand-up and “America’s Dad” Bob Saget died suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The comedian touched millions of lives with his portrayal of Danny Tanner on Full House and continued to connect to fans throughout his life with his unimitable wholesome persona, genuine kindness and warped comedic mind.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

John Stamos, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, and More Remember Bob Saget

Friends and colleagues took to social media to mourn the sudden loss of Bob Saget, who was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Sunday afternoon. He was 65. News of his passing sent a ripple effect through the stand-up community and beyond, with entertainers praising Saget, and the qualities that made him so special. Among those who shared a few words about Saget was his Full House co-star and longtime friend John Stamos.
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Remembering Bob Saget, Our Childhood Father From ‘Full House’

Bob Saget, most known for his leading role as Danny Tanner, the father in the TV series’ Full House’, passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Florida.As reported by TMZ, The sheriff’s and fire department arrived to the hotel at around 4pm EST after the Ritz- Carlton security found Saget in his room.
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Jeff Ross remembers Bob Saget: He ‘treated everyone like family’

While the world struggles to make sense of Bob Saget’s shocking death Sunday at the age of 65, those who knew him best are holding tight to their memories and the the numerous stories about Saget’s kindness. The “Fuller House” star was well known for his efforts to...
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

Danny Tanner Remembered: 'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget

PHILADELPHIA -- Actor and comedian Bob Saget is being remembered by his friends and costars in the Hollywood community. Saget was found dead in Florida on Sunday at the age of 65. The Philadelphia native was best known for playing the widowed father of three Danny Tanner on ABC's "Full...
CELEBRITIES

