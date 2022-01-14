ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Chip Kelly and UCLA Come To Agreement On New Contract

By Tracy Pierson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA and Chip Kelly have agreed to a new contract, as Bruin Report Online reported would happen earlier this week. It was confirmed Friday by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Feldman tweeted it's a four-year deal and it's been in the works for the past few weeks. Kelly, who achieved...

The Spun

1 NFL Team Reportedly Showed Interest In Hiring Chip Kelly

It’s been five years since Chip Kelly last coached in the NFL. That drought could have come to an end if one NFL head coach gave him another shot. Kelly just re-upped his contract with the UCLA Bruins after receiving some interest from various football programs. One of those programs was in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Chip Kelly News

On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers. “Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Chip Kelly, UCLA hire longtime Duke assistant

Jeff Faris – who was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke – has been hired as UCLA’s new tight ends coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Faris, 31, who played safety at Duke from 2008-11, joined the Blue...
NFL
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Jimmy Sexton
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
247Sports

Billy Napier checking in on five-star QB Arch Manning

Today per his head coach Nelson Stewart. Florida will be trying to enter a mix that includes Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss. Gonna be a tough one to get involved with but shoot your shot coach. Give the kid whatever he wants. Insert Michael Scott (Wayne Gretzsky) quote.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Mel Kiper reveals 32 first-round predictions

With the 2022 NFL Draft order set for non-playoff teams, ESPN's Mel Kiper revealed his first mock projection for every first-round pick this week several pass rushers and quarterbacks taken early on Day 1. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux are the two most-talked about prospects at the top of the board, along with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal, who graded out as one of the most dominant players from this season's College Football Playoff.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

