What's up with Julia Garner's "wild" accent in Inventing Anna trailer?

The Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids co-writer, who last year co-wrote and co-starred with writing partner Kristen Wiig in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, is co-writing Bad Habit with Sherman's Showcase and Emily in Paris writer Emily Goldwyn. Mumolo would star in the potential series that is being shopped around. Here's how Deadline describes Bad Habit: "When a convent in California’s Central Valley is rocked by a scandal that puts it on the brink of bankruptcy, a resourceful group of nuns struggles to keep it afloat in a community that desperately needs them. On a wing and a prayer, they get into cultivating and selling marijuana in the name of the Catholic Church. This nuns navigate local drug cartels, the church, their friendships, their longstanding spiritual beliefs and, most importantly, how to grow the dankest weed west of the Mississippi."
