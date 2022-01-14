ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up with Julia Garner's "wild" accent in Inventing Anna trailer?

Garner's bizarre accent in portraying scammer Anna Delvey stands out in the newly released trailer for her Netflix series. "It's a true story so wild, its villain would only naturally have an unhinged accent to match,...

A funny thing happened at the Albion Correctional Facility. When Julia Garner traveled to the prison outside Buffalo, New York, where Anna Delvey was being held, the actress discovered someone different from what she expected. “She’s actually really sweet,” the 28-year-old Garner says sheepishly of Delvey (née Sorokin), the socialite swindler who Garner plays in the Netflix series Inventing Anna. Garner allows that what Delvey did—bilk banks and friends alike out of hundreds of thousands of dollars—was “really bad,” but that when she met Delvey in prison, “she was extremely charming. She’s very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something.”
