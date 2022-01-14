What's up with Julia Garner's "wild" accent in Inventing Anna trailer?

Dunham tells The Hollywood Reporter she's been loving the divisive Sex and the City reboot. “It was such a pleasure to see those women back together and to see them take on middle-age sexuality,” she says. “For me, those are women who can do no wrong.” Dunham says she would like to try something similar with the Girls characters older and wiser. In response, HBO and HBO Max programming chief Casey Bloys says: "As proud of the show as we are, there aren’t any plans to bring Girls back. It’s great to know new viewers will continue to discover the (original) series.” Dunham adds: “We all recognize it’s not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO