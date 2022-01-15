ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Scholarship honors victim of gun violence

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnAG7_0dmG9keE00

A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of a 22-year-old who died from gun violence in July 2020.

Jerome Lane, the victim's father, says he still finds himself in darkness. But a scholarship in memory of his son, Devante, has brought him some light.

Colleagues at the city firm where Lane works knew his son. Finz & Finz CEO Stuart Finz said they considered him part of the family.

Later this month, the second Devante Lane Scholarship will be awarded. Potential nominees who submit an essay must answer the question "How will you use your college education to give back to the Bronx community and reduce the epidemic of gun violence in New York?"

According to Lane, the investigation into his son's death is still ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#College Education#Devante Lane Scholarship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy