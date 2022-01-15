Scholarship honors victim of gun violence

A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of a 22-year-old who died from gun violence in July 2020.

Jerome Lane, the victim's father, says he still finds himself in darkness. But a scholarship in memory of his son, Devante, has brought him some light.

Colleagues at the city firm where Lane works knew his son. Finz & Finz CEO Stuart Finz said they considered him part of the family.

Later this month, the second Devante Lane Scholarship will be awarded. Potential nominees who submit an essay must answer the question "How will you use your college education to give back to the Bronx community and reduce the epidemic of gun violence in New York?"

According to Lane, the investigation into his son's death is still ongoing.