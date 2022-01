Earlier this afternoon the league announced the winners of the “Last Man In” vote and for a short period of time the New York Rangers were one of three teams in the league to send three players to the NHL All-Star Game. However, Mika Zibanejad who took first place in the vote in the Metropolitan division, has since elected to not attend due to personal reasons. Zibanejad was then replaced with the division’s runner up, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. The two players left representing the Rangers are Chris Kreider and Adam Fox.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO