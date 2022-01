(The Center Square) – Less than 24 hours after an 11-hour-hour hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, which ended with an armed gunman dead and hostages escaping, British police took two individuals into custody for questioning over their potential connection to the incident. The Greater Manchester Police Department announced that its Counter Terrorism Policing North West group had detained two teenagers possibly connected to the incident. They were in custody and being questioned. Any additional information about them and their potential connection...

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO