Oreo opened the floodgates when it asked its Twitter followers to share their sincerest wishes. The thread received a ton of attention, and brands everywhere chimed in. Embassy Suites said, "An Oreo Cookie Cocktail to add to our Happy Hour menu," while Ritz Crackers replied with, "I'd love a puppy. Like a REALLY cute puppy." Each comment received a Photoshopped image from Oreo that fulfilled the wish. The cookie company whipped up a picture of a cookie cocktail for Embassy Suites and a puppy on a park bench next to a giant cookie and cracker for Ritz, as well as an invitation to Oreo's 110th birthday party for Dentyne Gum, which commented, "I just want to be invited to the party tbh."

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO