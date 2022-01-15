ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Six FBCA Upper School Students Chosen for National Art Honor Society & National Junior Art Honor Society (NAHS/NJAHS) Juried Exhibition Showcase

thekatynews.com
 5 days ago

FBCA Fine Arts has accomplished yet another incredible achievement. The annual National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society (NAHS/NJAHS) Juried Exhibition showcases the artwork of talented student artists who are members of the NAHS/NJAHS programs. This year, six FBCA students were chosen to be featured in this juried exhibition that...

thekatynews.com

peakofohio.com

Calvary Christian School Holds National Honor Society Tapping Ceremony

Calvary Christian School recently held its National Honor Society tapping ceremony. The following juniors were selected seen in the picture in this story:. (front row L to R) Brooklyn Horner, Anna Kratz, Helena Burns, Hannah Marlow, and Patrick James. (back row L to R) Lucy Jarvis, Gabriel Salmonowicz, Isabel Schmidt,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
cbasyracuse.org

Four Students Earn Honorable Mention In Scholastic Art Awards Competition

Four students received Honorable Mention Honors in the CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Those students included: Katrina Huynh ’22 in Ceramics & Glass, Khoa; Emilia Colabello ’23 in Photography, Mesmerizing Mums; India Roopnarine ’23 in Drawing & Illustration, Hair Clips; and Claire Ashe ’26 in Mixed Media, Masked.
VISUAL ART
Pleasanton Express

Tappan inducted into honor society

Phoebe Tappan of Pleasanton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Tappan was initiated at Texas State University. Tappan is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa...
PLEASANTON, TX
KCBY

Art exhibit at Oregon Historical Society features native plants

A new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society features the state's native plants, as seen through the eyes of a botanical artist. Frances Stilwell moved to Oregon in 1969. She quickly set out to discover the plant life here because, she says, plants are what make her feel home. Stilwell...
OREGON STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan High School student picked for national art exhibit

OCEAN — The National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society recently selected a colored pencil drawing created by Croatan High School Advanced Placement art student Isabella Samsel for the 2022 National Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition. The senior’s work, “Detached,” was one of 200 pieces selected out of...
HIGH SCHOOL
losfresnosnews.net

TSC Art Exhibit Introduce Student Art To The Community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (December 28, 2021) — Chloe Vela has been putting paint brush to canvas since she was a little girl, and this year, she got to showcase her art as a Painting I student during the Texas Southmost College Master Copy Art Exhibit. The college’s Fine Arts department...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
wcn247.com

Pre-vet society partners in current Foster Art Gallery exhibit

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College’s Foster Art Gallery is currently hosting a national juried group exhibition, Remnants of the Wild, that seeks to examine threatened species as vestiges of a wild world rapidly being lost. This exhibit will run through Feb. 18. Curated by John Guy Petruzzi, a faculty...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
obxtoday.com

Ocracoke Preservation Society art auction scheduled for Jan. 22

The Ocracoke Preservation Society will hold its annual “Ocracoke Through Your Eyes” art auction at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Ocracoke Community Center. Descriptions of each piece will be on the OPS Facebook page, Instagram page and website. New pieces are arriving daily, previews will start soon....
OCRACOKE, NC
inkfreenews.com

Creighton Paintings Part Of National Art Exhibit

WARSAW – Local artist Steve Creighton has been notified that two of his still life paintings in oil have been juried into the prestigious 2022 National Art Exhibit’s 13th Biennial National Art Exhibition hosted by Visual Arts Center located in Punta Gorda, Florida. His paintings were selected for...
WARSAW, IN
Jamestown Press

JAC to exhibit Melrose students’ art

More than 1,000 installations will brighten the walls of the Jamestown Arts Center during the darkness of winter in celebration of the innovative artist at the Melrose School. The exhibition, “Artistic Interpretations: Perspectives from Our Young Artists,” is a community project created by students at the local elementary school. Curated by art teacher Erica Connolly, the exhibition opens Saturday and will be on display through March 5.
JAMESTOWN, RI
iheartoswego.com

Birdlebough High School Students Earn Honors in Art Competition

Three John C. Birdlebough High School students recently combined for 12 awards in the CNY Scholastic Art Awards program. The annual competition features student artwork across a variety of mediums, with awards presented to the most elite submissions. This year, nearly 4,000 pieces of artwork were submitted by students representing school districts across Central New York. From there, a panel of 70 professional artists, educators and photographers selected award-winners for the exhibit.
HIGH SCHOOL
Warren Times Observer

Honor Society students hold Winter Coat Drive

With winter in full swing, National Honor Society students at Warren Area High School are hoping to share some warmth. The students are holding a Winter Coat Drive. They are looking for donations of new and gently used winter clothing that will be distributed by the Salvation Army. Collections began...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

2022 Senior High School Juried Art Exhibit

Opening Reception/Awards Ceremony: Sunday, January 30 from 2-4 PM. Yocum Institute for Arts Education is pleased to host the 2022 Annual Senior High School Juried Art Exhibit. The Opening Reception & Award Ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. The exhibit will open January 30, 2022 and will run until February 13, 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thekatynews.com

Katy Chapter Honors Senior High School Class of 2022

National Charity League (NCL) Katy Chapter has recognized the class of 2022 for their service and contributions to the community. The mission of NCL,Inc. is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. The class has contributed over 6,145 volunteer hours to local philanthropies – including American Cancer Society, ARC of Katy, The Ballard House, Brookwood Community, Citizens of Animal Protection, and Texas Children’s Hospital to name a few. The chapter believes that the experience of giving back to others helps to strengthen the mother-daughter relationship and sets the stage for a successful future. Katy Chapter of NCL is the oldest chapter in Katy TX, formed in 1984.
KATY, TX
amisun.com

AMI Historical Society to showcase local art

ANNA MARIA – The Anna Maria Island Historical Society will host An Evening of the Arts on Friday, Jan. 21. Open to the public, the free event will take place at the Anna Maria Island Historical Museum from 5-7 p.m. and feature the artwork of local artists Karen Beach, Angie Prindle and Janet Razze. Wine and cheese will be served and there will also be live music.
ANNA MARIA, FL
yaktrinews.com

African American Community, Cultural, and Educational Society Art Show

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s been two years since a DrewBoy Creative (DBC) has been able to host an in-person show, according to a press release from DBC. This year, African American Community, Cultural, and Educational Society (AACCES) has partnered with DBC to showcase artists from the Pacific Northwest, highlighting African American contributions to education, community, and culture in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
myneworleans.com

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents The Stage Play “Fly”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present “FLY,” a stage play written by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Kahn, about the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II. It makes its Louisiana premiere over the weekends of February 4-6 and 11-13 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
threerivers.edu

In the News Three Rivers art students showcased at Norwich Arts Center

Norwich (January 6, 2022) — Norwich Arts Center’s Gallery One exhibit in January is dedicated to five star art students at Three Rivers Community College. “The artists were chosen because they have been doing outstanding work,” said Sandra Jeknavorian, visual fine arts coordinator and art professor at Three Rivers. “Their work represents the kind of assignments we do at the college. Some are beginners, some at the end of their degree program, and one who is an ‘lifelong learner’ senior citizen who is taking the classes for personal enrichment. The exhibit is a great reflection of the diversity of students studying at Three Rivers.”
NORWICH, CT
Washingtonian.com

A DC Art Gallery Is Hosting an Exhibition to Honor Betty White

Zenith Gallery will host an exhibition to honor late actress Betty White, who died just before the start of the new year. The exhibit, titled “Betty White Unites,” will open at the gallery’s Iris Street location—the private home of owner Margery Goldberg—with opening receptions on Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15.
VISUAL ART

