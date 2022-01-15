How can I keep my steps and driveway from freezing in the snow?

Temperatures have started to plummet and during these chillier times of year, it can be tricky to stay warm without putting on the central heating.Whether you’re feeling the chill while working from home or struggling to stay warm during movie marathons at the weekend, staying indoors more often can become expensive if you resort to cranking up the thermostat.However, if you’re concerned about your bills increasing over the next few months, especially in light of the news that energy prices could be set to rise dramatically in April, it’s important to remember that turning the heating on is sometimes necessary....

