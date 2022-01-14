Girls wrestling mixer scheduled for Saturday at Billings West

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga wrestlers produced points on the mat Saturday during their trip to the Grand Island Northwest Invite. The Cougars captured fourth place in the tournament with 30 points. Pierce earned first place with 56 points and Grand Island Northwest collected the runner-up plaque with 47 points.
HARVARD — For Maria Perez, wrestling at Harvard High School has become a one-girl show. Ideally, of course, this is hardly the scenario that either she or head coach Terry Owens had envisioned prior to the start of the season. But since she is the only one girl to come out for the team’s first sanctioned season, both she and Owens have committed to establishing the program to the best of their collective ability.
Newton High School hosted the first-ever Chisholm Middle School girls’ wrestling action Tuesday — with multiple teams competing in a “mixer” event designed to get each girl two matches. It represented the first night of competition for the Chisholm Middle School program launched in November. Six...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a battle, but Timmy Sparing may have just written the first chapter in his comeback story after claiming the average title at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals on Saturday. Following a huge win at RodeoHouston back in 2018, the Helena steer wrestler...
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State claimed another two Big Sky Conference Track and Field Athlete of the Week award winners on Monday as the league announced Duncan Hamilton and Colby Wilson as the men's honorees. Hamilton was selected as the Big Sky's Men's Track Athlete of the Week for...
Plans for the tournament pairings shows for three winter sports were announced recently by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). Pairings for the 47th IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament will be revealed on Sunday, Jan. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. The opening round games for the 112th IHSAA Boys...
HARRISBURG – Maizy Mathis placed second and Maya Erickson third at the Harrisburg girls’ wrestling tournament on Saturday. Mathis won two of her three matches at 190 pounds, withher lone loss coming against West Lyon’s Jana Terwee by a 46-second pinfall. Mathis’ two wins were both by fall.
BEREA, Ohio -- The No. 5 nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace University wrestling team has announced changes to its schedule for Saturday, January 22. BW was scheduled to travel to Crawfordsville, Indiana to compete in the Wabash College Invitational but now select members of the team will compete in the Dr. Si Ostrach Duals hosted by Case Western Reserve at 11 a.m. Fans will bot be allowed to attend these duals.
The Sheldon High School girls’ wrestling team will be going to the state tournament this week. Melissa Remme State Farm will be putting together send-off bags for the three girls and two coaches. If anyone would like to drop off items to include in the bags, they need to have them dropped off by the end of business day, Wednesday, Jan 19th, at her office at 1022 3rd Ave in Sheldon.
On Jan. 14, Southport placed 2nd at the IHSGW State Championship. The Cardinals also had two athletes crowned State Champions! K’Yla Johnson (State Champ | #113) and AvaLynn Mosconi (State Champ | #182) both won their weight classes on Friday night to become the first Girls Wrestling state champions in school history! Congratulations to those two girls, along with AnnaMae Mosconi (5th place | #106) on representing Southport Wrestling at the IHSGW State Championship and placing 2nd in the state with just three athletes.
Ex-Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge alum, is one of eight transfer players joining the Missouri football program.
With the start of the MU spring semester Tuesday, the Tigers now have 14 total new players — the eight transfers and six early-enrollee freshmen.
Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher in 2021, running for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the All-Pac-12 first-team returner and led the conference...
Soon after taking over as Nebraska's running backs coach last week, Bryan Applewhite headed straight to Texas to recruit.
He enjoys the reception he receives at high schools.
"Every school that I've gone to, I've got a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Applewhite said. "It's been unbelievable. The big 'N' is still known throughout country."
LAS CRUCES — The New Mexico State women's basketball team has had its fifth Western Athletic Conference game postponed due to COVID-19, NM State Athletics announced Wednesday in a statement.
The Aggies Saturday home game against Stephen F. Austin has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ladyjacks program, according to the release. SFA...
