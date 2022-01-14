Girls wrestling mixer scheduled for Saturday at Billings West

HARVARD — For Maria Perez, wrestling at Harvard High School has become a one-girl show. Ideally, of course, this is hardly the scenario that either she or head coach Terry Owens had envisioned prior to the start of the season. But since she is the only one girl to come out for the team’s first sanctioned season, both she and Owens have committed to establishing the program to the best of their collective ability.

HARVARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO