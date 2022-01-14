ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lara Logan has all but disappeared from Fox News after comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi war criminal

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago

The host of Fox Nation's Lara Logan Has No Agenda has yet to "make a single appearance across Fox...

www.primetimer.com

HuffingtonPost

Fox Nation's Lara Logan Dumped By Talent Agency Over 'Vile' Fauci Comments

The United Talent Agency removed Lara Logan from its roster after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci with infamous Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, multiple media outlets reported. Logan, a host on Fox News’ streaming platform Fox Nation, was reportedly dropped by UTA several weeks ago after she likened the nation’s...
CELEBRITIES
bizjournals

Lara Logan faces more fallout over her TV remarks

Lara Logan, who has been off the air since she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi while on the air late last year, has lost representation from a talent agency. UTA confirmed that it was dropping the broadcast journalist after Logan made the remarks during a guest appearance on Fox News Primetime, Deadline reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Anthony Fauci
BBC

Key moments: Dr Anthony Fauci and the pandemic

After nearly two years as the face of America's fight against Covid-19, Dr Anthony Fauci was caught calling a senator "a moron" in a hot mic moment during a congressional hearing. Having served under two administrations during the pandemic, here are the moments that reveal how his attitude shifted.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Dr Oz sparks outrage by attacking ‘petty tyrant’ Fauci in Senate campaign: ‘Go back to your reality show’

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, more commonly known as Dr Oz, is facing backlash from the medical community after his sustained attacks on infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in his campaign ads.Dr Oz, who was forced to end his multi-award-winning talk show The Dr Oz Show after he announced his candidacy on 30 November, recently called Dr Fauci a “petty tyrant”, as he challenged him to a debate on Covid.Appearing on Newsmax last Thursday, Dr Oz said he wanted to debate Dr Fauci on vaccine mandates and natural immunity from coronavirus infections. “He is a petty tyrant. He got...
ELECTIONS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mike Lindell hires reporter fired by Newsmax for saying Covid vaccine has satanic marker

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is set to hire a reporter for his broadcast platform who was previously suspended by Newsmax for falsely suggesting that the Covid-19 vaccines have satanic markers within them.As The Daily Beast reports, Emerald Robinson previously worked as Newsmax’s White House correspondent, but was taken off the air back in November of last year, after Tweeting: “Dear Christians: The vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”However,  On Monday evening, the businessman turned QAnon enthusiast told The Daily...
HEALTH
Primetimer

WATCH: Kimmel Stumps Guys with Basic Questions About Female Anatomy

Jimmy Kimmel revived his on-the-street Q&A segment last night to quiz men about their knowledge of the female body, and the results were disastrous, to say the least. The guys were stumped by basic questions like, "How many ovaries does a woman have?" and "What part of a body does a mammogram examine?" which doesn't exactly bode well for future generations.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laura Ingraham accused of clapping ‘vindictively’ over vaccinated military chief’s Covid diagnosis

Laura Ingraham appeared unable to contain her delight at news that Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had tested positive for Covid-19.The Fox News host clapped her handsas she shared the general’s diagnosis with viewers during a recurring segment called Postively Boosted with Raymond Arroyo that highlights Covid cases among vaxxed and boosted people. “All right, the triple vaxxed Joint Chief[s] chairman Mark Milley – our favourite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday,” Ingraham said on Monday.Vaccinated people are significantly less likely to be hospitalised or die from Covid, which the Fox host failed to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Wolf Blitzer To Anchor Nightly Newscast For CNN+

Wolf Blitzer will anchor a nightly newscast for CNN+, the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service. Blitzer, who anchors CNN’s The Situation Room, will anchor The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer. The show will be among the live offerings when the streaming service debuts in the spring. He joins other CNN figures like Anderson Cooper, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner in signing on for streaming shows, along with other personalities like Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish and Kasie Hunt. CNN has been announcing new programs for the service just about every day in recent weeks, with word on Tuesday that Rex Chapman would also be...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates, whom Alex Trebek picked as one of his favorites to succeed him, says Jeopardy! rejected her as a guest-host

Coates tells Tamron Hall she was shut down when she reached out to producers as they were auditioning potential Trebek successors. “I asked for the opportunity when it came time, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in,” she told Hall. “I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed. I asked for the opportunity. I was told, ‘No.'” Trebek first mentioned Coates' name in an interview with TMZ in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

