Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas slams Jamie Lynn Spears for "straight up lying" in her new book

Clapping back! Britney Spears addressed sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ recent tell-all interview and pointed out two statements that she doesn’t agree with. “I watched it with a 104-degree fever, lol, and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” the Grammy winner, 40, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, January 13, noting that she was sick and allegedly unable to get headache medicine from her security team when she watched her sister, 30, on Good Morning America one day prior.
Comments / 0