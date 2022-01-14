ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas slams Jamie Lynn Spears for "straight up lying" in her new book

 5 days ago
Nikolas, who was fired from the Nickelodeon preteen series after two seasons, accused Spears of "straight up lying" about their issues on...

Britney Spears Breaks Silence and Accuses Jamie Lynn Spears of Trying to Sell Book at Her Expense

One day after its airing, Britney Spears broke her silence on her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ ABC News interview. The singer shared a long note on Twitter, where she detailed how she felt watching the interview while she was literally physically ill. Britney wrote that she feels Jamie Lynn, who did the interview to promote an upcoming memoir, was just exploiting her career success and past conservatorship “to sell a book at my expense.”
Jamie Lynn Spears Begs Britney Spears to Call Her ‘Privately’ as Singer Slams Sister’s Loyalty: ‘This Is Embarrassing’

For the record. Britney Spears spoke out amid her feud with Jamie Lynn Spears to share a message with her younger sister, and the writer hopes they can settle this privately. “Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the 30-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 15.
Jamie Lynn Spears
Alexa Nikolas
Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Her Relationship With Britney on New Podcast

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out about her relationship with sister Britney Spears in a new podcast interview released Tuesday, asserting that she “didn’t choose” to be part of the media circus that defined much of her sister’s time in the public spotlight. During the first segment of a two-part interview on “Call Her Daddy,” Jamie Lynn told host Alexandra Cooper that she and Britney have a tumultuous connection simply because they are sisters. “I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn confirmed. “I’m her biggest fan — but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?” She added, “I was born into this family....
Britney Spears Blasts Sister's New Book; Jamie Lynn Reacts 'I Just Wish Her Well'

Britney Spears expressed on social media her displease with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' latest book, in which the latter disclosed details of their complicated relationship. In her Instagram post, the pop icon behind the hits "Toxic" and "Lucky" shared that she was seriously sick with a fever of 104 degrees while watching Jamie's recent interview in "Good Morning America" promoting her new book "Things I Should Have Said," as per CNN.
Britney Spears Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Sister Jamie Lynn for ‘Ill-Timed Book’

Britney Spears has sent a legal letter to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, stating that she won’t be bullied in Jamie Lynn’s new book. The cease and desist letter, sent by the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, comes amid a public back-and-forth on social media between the two sisters that has exploded during Jamie Lynn’s media tour for her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” “As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter,” Rosengart wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by Variety. “We write with some hesitation because...
Jamie Lynn Spears Will Not Go On A Book Tour

Jamie Lynn Spears will not be doing a nationwide book tour in support of the memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Sources tell TMZ that the Zoe 101 actress will not hit the road in order to boost book sales because she’s not in in for the money. They say she wrote it to address her past, heal from it and movie on.
Jamie Lynn Spears Scoffs at Britney Spears' Threat of Lawsuit Over Book

Jamie Lynn Spears is NOT intimidated by Britney's threat of a defamation lawsuit over her book ... in fact, she says if anyone has the facts wrong ... it's her big sister and her lawyer. Attorney Bryan Freedman, who reps Jamie Lynn, sent a blistering letter to Britney's lawyer, Mathew...
Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn’s Interview: ‘Hope Your Book Does Well’

Clapping back! Britney Spears addressed sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ recent tell-all interview and pointed out two statements that she doesn’t agree with. “I watched it with a 104-degree fever, lol, and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” the Grammy winner, 40, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, January 13, noting that she was sick and allegedly unable to get headache medicine from her security team when she watched her sister, 30, on Good Morning America one day prior.
Britney Spears' Attorney Issues Jamie Lynn Spears A Legal Letter, Demands 'Zoey 101' Alum Stops Referencing Pop Star 'Derogatorily' During Promotional Book Campaign: Report

Britney Spears is not happy with how her sister has been promoting her new memoir. Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, Things I Should Have Said, was released earlier this week. The Zoey 101 alum has given several interviews ahead of the book's debut, where she opened up about growing up as the Princess of Pop's little sister.
