Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas slams Jamie Lynn Spears for "straight up lying" in her new book

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out about her relationship with sister Britney Spears in a new podcast interview released Tuesday, asserting that she “didn’t choose” to be part of the media circus that defined much of her sister’s time in the public spotlight. During the first segment of a two-part interview on “Call Her Daddy,” Jamie Lynn told host Alexandra Cooper that she and Britney have a tumultuous connection simply because they are sisters. “I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn confirmed. “I’m her biggest fan — but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?” She added, “I was born into this family....

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO