Presidential Election

The Geopolitical Risks To Watch This Winter

By
OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single attack on oil at this point could send prices to $90, but it will depend on where it is. The markets will weigh certain geopolitical sentiments more heavily than others. And there is plenty to choose from right now, from the Ukraine-Russia intensification and the very quickly...



AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
POLITICS
WTAJ

US says nuclear talks with Iran at ‘decisive moment’

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that talks with Iran over its nuclear program are at a “decisive moment,” and warned that Washington and its allies may change tactics if a deal isn’t reached in the coming weeks. Blinken said that the longer Iran fails to comply with the 2015 […]
U.S. POLITICS
CleanTechnica

The Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation: The Hydrogen Factor

In this piece, I will attempt to summarize and paraphrase a comprehensive and detailed report, The Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation: The Hydrogen Factor, from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). For a full understanding, the reader is urged to study the report in full. Based on two surveys, the first to IRENA member countries had a response rate of 22%, the second to topical experts had a response rate of 48%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Russia To Struggle With Oil Production Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC producers in the OPEC+ pact, is unlikely to deliver all the 100,000 bpd monthly increases under the agreement this year, analysts tell Bloomberg, in another bullish factor for oil market tightness and prices in the first half of 2022. Under the OPEC+ agreement, Russia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Gazprom’s Gas Supply To Europe In January Drops To 2015 Low

Gazprom’s gas deliveries to Europe dropped by 41.1 percent in the first fifteen days of January compared to the same period last year, the Russian gas giant said on Monday, in what Bloomberg estimates was the lowest daily export level since 2015. Gazprom’s natural gas exports to countries other...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

So far this month, the European Union has received U.S. natural gas volumes five times higher than Russia’s pipeline deliveries, according to Polish outlet rp.pl, the first time in history in which American LNG has surpassed Russian gas deliveries. Last month, at least 30 tankers with liquefied natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Inflation And Geopolitics In The Week Ahead

Investors will likely take the high-frequency real sector data with the proverbial pinch of salt until January data available beginning later this month. The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries. Investors will likely take the high-frequency real sector data with the proverbial pinch of salt until January data available beginning later this month.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

The United States has become the world’s largest LNG exporter. According to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, output from American facilities edged above Qatar in December after a jump in exports from the Sabine Pass and Freeport facilities. In the same vein, China has become the world's biggest LNG...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

