KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From Thursday through Sunday, the Knoxville Children's Theatre is searching for Humpty-Dumpty! "Humpty-Dupty is missing!" is a spoof on the private eye thrillers of the 1940s and 50s. Sammy Scoop is a private investigator and faces his biggest challenge of his career with the sudden fall and disappearance of Humpty-Dumpty. Sammy and his sidekick, Alice from Dallas, have a list of suspects from many well-known fairy tale stories. For a full schedule of showings and for tickets, click here.

