Nene Leakes is in love and wants the world to know. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is basking in the honeymoon phase of her new romance with businessman Nyonisela Sioh. Sioh is a suit store owner who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two were introduced by Leakes' former RHOA co-star, Peter Thomas. Thomas was once married to Leakes' BFF, Cynthia Bailey. Despite Leakes losing her longtime husband Gregg to cancer in September 2021 and previously swearing off dating, it appears Sioh has changed the Bravo favorite's mind. She's even reportedly considering marriage again.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 HOURS AGO