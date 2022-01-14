ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Raiders May Have This Secret Weapon to Beat the Bengals

 5 days ago
Photo: Andy Lyons
RJ: Joe Burrow is not a physical marvel, but he's still a great quarterback against blitzing teams - The Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Against other teams that don't blitz as much they're 4 and 7 under the line and scored 15 less points per game in those matchups. You know who blitzed the least amount in the NFL? The Oakland Raiders Raiders.

NFL Playoffs are here and Straight Outta Vegas has you covered - literally! RJ Bell and AJ Hoffman break down the spicy line that's been on the move heading into this weekend between the Oakland Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals. Why is the line moving? Maybe because the Oakland Raider's defense isn't moving either. Can this Raiders team who's not known for their blitzing prowess actually be the secret weapon against Joe Burrow and the Bengals? Tune in to find out!

