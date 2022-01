Colorado businesses are pushing state lawmakers to alleviate pressure on their bottom lines by putting at least $600 million toward a trust fund benefiting unemployed workers. The call to action came Tuesday as 75 business owners, trade associations, and other entities urged legislators to back Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which would allocate that money to Colorado’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The fund is meant to compensate laborers for unemployment claims, but it ran out of money in August 2020 following the jump in job losses and benefit payments during the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported.

