ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Koch Energy sues Texas utility for $21 mln in unpaid deep freeze bills

By Sebastien Malo
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cD0ct_0dmG3n5900

(Reuters) - A subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc sued a Texas natural gas utility on Friday in San Antonio federal court, accusing it of failing to pay $21 million for natural gas it received from the company during Texas' severe February 2021 cold spell.

The deep freeze caught Texas' utilities off guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

Kansas-based Koch Energy Services sued Grey Forest Utilities, which serves customers in the San Antonio area, to seek full payment of a $23 million gas delivery invoice for which it says it was only paid about $1.8 million so far.

Daniel Lanfear, an attorney representing Grey Forest Utilities, said the company "will vigorously defend the suit, and a counterclaim against Koch will be considered given what appear to be serious billing errors and overcharges."

The utility is owned by the city of Grey Forest, a suburb of San Antonio. It has taken out an 8-year, $22 million bond to secure what may be owed to Koch Energy Services, it says on its website. It normally pays about $540,000 for its February gas purchase from Koch Energy Services, it says.

Grey Forest Utilities has "disputed" the bill and says it is seeking a mediated or litigated resolution. It will refund its ratepayers for an additional monthly fee it currently charges them to repay the bond if the matter is resolved in its favor, it adds.

Koch Energy Services' complaint says that the utility "has refused to respond to Koch Energy's request to discuss the issue further."

A lawyer representing Koch Energy Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Koch Energy Services, LLC v. Grey Forest Utilities, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 5:22-cv-00032.

For Koch Energy Services, LLC: David McDowell of McDowell Hetherington

For Grey Forest Utilities: Daniel Lanfear of Lanfear Law Firm

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sebastien Malo reports on environmental, climate and energy litigation. Reach him at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Appeals court to move quickly on Purdue Pharma opioid deal

(Reuters) - Purdue Pharma LP’s effort to revive its reorganization plan and $4.5 billion opioid litigation settlement will be considered quickly, an appeals court said on Wednesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a one-page order on Wednesday that it will consider the OxyContin maker's appeal...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Industry
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
K-Fox 95.5

Will The Power Stay On In East Texas As We Plunge Into A Deep Freeze?

TxDOT crews all over East Texas have started pretreating roads, bridges, and elevated surfaces ahead of the freezing temperatures coming over the next few days. This starts a bit of a chain reaction in our minds as our thoughts turn to last year's deep freeze and power outages state-wide. With 12 deaths in East Texas officially deemed as winter storm-related in 2021, it's easy to see why.
LUFKIN, TX
Reuters

Kinder Morgan profit rises on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel. Consumption of gasoline and jet fuel surged in the quarter as people resumed travel and business activity picked up, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline in demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Natural Gas Prices#Koch Industries Inc#Grey Forest Utilities#Koch Energy Services#Koch Energy#Llc#District Court
Houston Chronicle

Feds clawing back rent relief funds from programs slow to give out the money — with Texas leading the pack

The federal government is clawing back rent relief funds from city, county and state programs that have been slow to disburse the aid to renters. Six of the 14 programs that have already been forced to return money are in Texas — a sign of how the main Congressional measure passed to support renters and landlords impacted financially by the pandemic has in many cases failed to connect billions of dollars in aid nationwide with those who need it.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Lithium in a California lake could help U.S. gain energy autonomy

NILAND, Calif. — Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future. Temperatures in the region can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and residents live under the threat of toxic dust caused by decades of agricultural runoff depositing chemicals into the Salton Sea, a saltwater lake.
NILAND, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Judge rules against North Dakota's federal oil leasing request

A judge has denied North Dakota's request for an order forcing the federal government to hold oil lease sales. The Bureau of Land Management is planning to hold such a sale in the first quarter of 2022 after canceling all sales last year. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled against the state Friday in part because a U.S. Justice Department attorney offered an assurance earlier in the week that the bureau plans to hold the sale imminently.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
DFW Community News

The Texas Electric Grid Failure Was a Warm-up

Anthony Mecke had drifted to sleep in the break room when a loud knock roused him at 1:23 a.m. “We just got the call,” a coworker said. Mecke, a moonfaced 45-year-old, is the manager of systems operation training at CPS Energy, the city-owned electricity provider that serves San Antonio. He started at the company not long after high school, working at one point as a cable splicer, a job he performed in hot tunnels beneath the sidewalks of San Antonio. He thought he’d seen it all. But when he hustled from the break room, where he’d sneaked in a power nap after an all-day shift, into the company’s cavernous control room, housed in a tornado-proof building on the city’s East Side, what he witnessed unsettled him.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Most Deficiencies Found During Texas Power Plant Inspections Resolved: ERCOT

Texas' grid operator says most deficiencies found during winter inspections at electric plants and transmission facilities around the state are resolved. During a meeting on Monday, ERCOT, the state's grid operator, released results of winter weather inspections conducted at electric plants across the state. The agency said it has inspected...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find

Conventional light oil discoveries of this magnitude have been rare in continental North America. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CSE: XOP, LSE: COPL) has announced a “significant” conventional light oil discovery at its Wyoming asset. The company noted that the discovery has been confirmed on COPL’s large leasehold position...
WYOMING STATE
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy