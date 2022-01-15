ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook's VR Oculus business probed by U.S. states

By Diane Bartz
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqS5f_0dmG37I000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc, runs its virtual-reality Oculus business, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Two of the sources said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was also involved in the antitrust investigation. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York, North Carolina and Tennessee were among the states involved in the inquiry, one source said. A group of almost 50 states also asked an appeals court on Friday to reinstate their antitrust lawsuit, filed in December 2020, against Facebook.

The inquiries into Facebook’s Oculus business are part of the larger probe, one of the sources said.

The offices of the New York, North Carolina and Tennessee attorneys general did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The inquiry was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Facebook parent Meta reportedly facing another antitrust probe

Facebook's antitrust woes appear to be growing. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the US Federal Trade Commission and multiple states, led by New York, are investigating potential anticompetitive practices by virtual reality headset maker Oculus. Facebook, which renamed itself Meta in October, owns Oculus. Citing people with knowledge of the...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Quietly and over some objections, a national digital vaccine card has emerged

Whether they realize it or not, about 200 million people in the United States now likely have access to a Covid-19 digital vaccine card. The digital pass known as the SMART Health Card is voluntary and minimal by design to protect personal information. It has a person’s name, date of birth and the dates and brands of vaccination doses, all contained within a type of scannable bar code known as a QR code.
HEALTH
Reuters

States ask U.S. court to reinstate Facebook antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dozens of states led by New York asked a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit filed against Facebook. "Facebook is a monopolist that has exploited its immense market power to crush competition. Through an ongoing course of conduct to 'buy or bury' nascent competitors, Facebook has maintained a monopoly that harms its users and the public at large," wrote lawyers for New York and other states in a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Attorneys#Meta Platforms Inc#Bloomberg News
TechCrunch

Meta’s Oculus VR companion app gained ~2M downloads since Christmas

During the week of Christmas in the U.S. (December 23-29), adoption of the Oculus app jumped up by 517% week-over-week to reach 1.5 million installs, Sensor Tower’s data indicates. In the week that followed, the firm saw those installs drop 77% to 345,000 from December 30 through January 5,...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

FTC Oculus Probe Examines Meta for Potential Anticompetitive Practices

Bloomberg has a report (paywalled link) about an FTC Oculus probe launched recently along with multiple states. A paywall-free summary can be found in the link below. The agency is seeking to explore how Meta may be using market power in the VR space to stifle competition – in particular whether the Oculus app store might be discriminating against third parties selling apps that compete with Meta’s software. The inquiry also includes a probe into sales practices and pricing for the Quest 2 headset, at $299 notably less expensive than many rival models, according to the report.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

State attorneys general appeal court’s dismissal of their Facebook antitrust suit

A coalition of 48 attorneys general filed an appeal Friday arguing that a federal judge erred in dismissing their high-profile antitrust case against Facebook. The 99-page brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, seeks to overturn Judge James E. Boasberg’s stunning decision in June to dismiss the states’ lawsuit because the states waited too long to challenge the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, bought in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

FTC and multiple states investigating potential anti-competitive practices by Facebook-owned virtual reality headset maker Oculus

The Federal Trade Commission and multiple states are investigating the Mark Zuckerberg-owned virtual reality unit Oculus over anti-competitive practices. Oculus is owned by Meta, the new company name of Zuckerberg's Facebook, the world's largest social media company. Led by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, outside developers who make...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
protocol.com

The FTC is now probing Meta's Oculus acquisition as part of antitrust investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is now investigating Meta's acquisition of virtual reality headset maker Oculus VR in 2014 for potential antitrust violations, Bloomberg reported on Friday, as part of the FTC's broader probe of the social networking giant over its history of buying fast-growing startups to squash potential competition.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Meta's Oculus VR business under investigation by FTC, multiple states: report

The Federal Trade Commission and a group of states including New York, Tennessee and North Carolina have reportedly launched an investigation into Meta's Oculus unit. Sources told Bloomberg that the investigation is looking into whether Meta is using its market dominance in the virtual reality segment to suppress competition. The sources added that third-party developers have been questioned as part of the inquiry about the Oculus app store and sales strategy for the Oculus VR headset.
BUSINESS
Reuters

E-retailer Bonobos beats lawsuit over 2020 data breach

(Reuters) - E-commerce menswear company Bonobos Inc on Wednesday won its bid to dismiss a lawsuit related to a 2020 data breach, as a Manhattan federal judge found a New York online shopper lacks standing to bring the claims. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman tossed the proposed class action against...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy