Keller Williams Releases ‘Warranty’ Single

JamBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeller Williams shared a new single, “Warranty.” The track is set to land on the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s album, Grit, due out digitally on February 4. Grit, which Williams announced last week, follows...

www.jambase.com

MUSIC

