Keller Williams Releases ‘Warranty’ Single

Realtor and lawyer Sang Min Lim said getting into K-Pop was a way to “stand out” from others in his fields while simultaneously developing one of his passions. The scene opens on a silk nightgown-clad woman, lounging on a bed in a reverie as an electronic beat emerges. Then, enter Sang Min Lim, a suave, attractive young man, who takes her place on the bed, smoothly singing, “I can feel ya, feeling on your energy.” The scene quickly shifts to Lim at a dinner table opposite dancer Dytto (known as “Robo-Babe”), and that’s about all it takes for viewers to become hooked on Lim’s sultry K-Pop style.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO