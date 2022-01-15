ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Desperate West Australian puts out call for help buying booze as Mark McGowan bring in tough new rules banning the unvaccinated from bottle shops

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A woman has issued a desperate plea for someone to deliver alcohol to her home as new rules for unvaccinated Western Australians are set to take effect.

New rules for unvaccinated WA residents will be enforced from January 31, banning non-jabbed residents from a range of venues - including pubs and bottle shops.

Unvaccinated Western Australians will be banned from even using bottle shop drive-throughs when strict new proof-of-vaccination rules come into force.

The announcement prompted a woman from Secret Harbour, 59km south of Perth, to issue a request for a delivery service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cW9G_0dmG1e4C00
A woman has asked her Facebook group for help with alcohol delivery once a new rule takes effect in WA on January 31 banning unvaxxed residents from bars, pubs, and bottle o's

'Looking for a fully jabbed to buy and deliver me booze twice a week from 31 of January. Cheers,' she wrote on a Facebook page.

People were quick to jump on the idea and said the booze delivery service could become a profitable business.

'What a great idea for a side hu$$le,' one commenter wrote.

'This is bloody brilliant, someone could earn a lot of money here,' another said.

One person offered to deliver booze of his choice for a '20 per cent tax', an offer the woman politely declined.

'No thanks,' she wrote.

However a large group of commenters told the woman to 'just get vaxxed', highlighting alcohol can't be healthier than the jab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mdvt_0dmG1e4C00
The woman said she was 'looking for a fully jabbed to buy and deliver me booze twice a week,' as commenters pointed out a possible profitable business delivering beverages

Premier Mark McGowan on Thursday announced unjabbed adults would be banned from dining at cafes, pubs and restaurants in the state from January 31.

He added WA would soon redefine the term 'fully vaccinated' to include the Covid booster jab, meaning the third shot would be essentially compulsory in WA.

Mr McGowan said the rules could be in place 'for years' to stop the unvaccinated from mixing with WA's fully-immunised residents.

The premier said he would also be banning those who had not received both Covid vaccine doses from bottle shops to 'incentivise' them to roll up their sleeves.

The unvaccinated would be banned from using bottle shop drive-throughs too, he said, as part of 'the broadest proof of vaccination requirements in the nation'.

They'll also be banned from visiting loved ones in hospital or taking their kid to a play centre.

Speaking on Thursday night, Mr McGowan warned 'life will change significantly' for the unvaccinated, who need to be 'protected from themselves'.

The premier later confirmed the unvaccinated would be barred from museums, Perth Zoo, gyms, and the entire Crown Casino complex.

New rules for unvaccinated Western Australians:

As of January 31 unvaccinated Australians will be banned from visiting a wide range of venues.

These venues include:

  • Restaurants
  • Cafes
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Cinemas
  • Amusement parks
  • Museums
  • Bottle shops
  • Gyms

However unvaccinated residents will still be able to visit take-away food shops, petrol stations, and roadhouses.

