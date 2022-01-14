ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No lights, no heat, no money – that’s life in Ukraine during cyber warfare

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Hackers who defaced and interrupted access to numerous Ukrainian government websites https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-hackers-likely-used-software-administration-rights-third-party-hit-2022-01-14 on Friday could be setting the stage for more serious cyberattacks that would disrupt the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, experts said. “As tensions grow, we can expect more aggressive cyber activity in Ukraine and...

