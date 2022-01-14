ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Government

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
A former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG) pleaded guilty today to federal charges stemming from the theft of proprietary software and sensitive databases from the U.S. government. According to court documents, Charles K. Edwards, 61, of Sandy Spring, Maryland,...

