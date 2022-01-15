ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Making Your Own Mclaren F1 LM

By Matthew Carlson
hackaday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t often we get a project that has an eighteen-year-long timeline, as staying focused on one project for that long is a significant investment of someone’s lifetime. But when you’re making your own carbon copy Mclaren, you need to be prepared for it to take a while. Unfortunately, there are...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Did McLaren reveal design secrets with 2022 F1 car teaser photos?

Of course, the angle that it has been photographed from means we can't learn a great deal from what's on show, but there are a few design clues worth noting about its first contender built to the new rules set. The most obvious of these is that while the general...
CARS
Autosport Online

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

The Woking-based team has been linked as a contender to join up with Audi if the Volkswagen Group-owned company enters grand prix racing when new engine rules come in from 2026. It has held exploratory talks with the German manufacturer but it suggests that the ball is now in VW’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

BMW Says Goodbye to the V-12 Engine with a Very Special M760i

BMW wants to make sure its vaunted V-12 engine doesn’t go out with a whimper. The German marque will say auf widersehen to the brawny powerhouse with an exclusive variant—the M760i xDrive The Final V12. You’ll need to act quick to get your hands on the commanding sedan, though, as only 12 examples will be released and only in the US. Like the rest of the auto industry, BMW has embraced electrification, meaning the V-12’s days have been numbered for a while now. The company stopped producing the engine for its European cars earlier this decade, and will do the same here...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren F1 Lm#Vehicles#Audi
motor1.com

McLaren reveals launch date for new F1 car

The Woking outfit is the third team to reveal a launch date this far, with Aston Martin opting for February 10 and Ferrari naming February 17. All three dates announced thus far suggest that the teams concerned are planning to run shakedown “filming days” ahead of the start of official testing in Barcelona on February 23.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Porsche’s New Platinum Edition Cayenne Brings Silver Style to the SUV

The Porsche Cayenne is certainly not short on style, but the folks at Stuttgart have decided to gussy it up a bit. Meet the new 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition, a glitzy new variant arriving in US dealerships this summer that will features exclusive design elements dripping in—you guessed it—Platinum paint. The striking SUV promises to stand out from the rest of the Cayennes—and that’s no small feat. The Cayenne is the second most popular Porsche after the Macan, with some 83,071 models sold in 2021. Platinum Editions of the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S will be offered alongside the respective coupé variants....
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorsport.com

McLaren expects "extremely high" rate of F1 development in 2022

After a one-year delay F1 is finally introducing its much-anticipated new technical regulations in 2022, drastically overhauling the aerodynamics in a bid to improve overtaking. As F1 hopes a reduction of dirty air and a more prescriptive ruleset will make the racing closer, some observers fear that the nature of...
MOTORSPORTS
hackaday.com

Four Wheel Steering, Always The Option, Never The Defining Feature

A couple of weeks ago when it emerged that a new Tesla might have a four-wheel steering capability, our colleague Dan Maloney mused aloud as to how useful a four-wheel steering system might be, and indeed whether or not one might be necessary at all. This is hardly the first time four-wheel steering has appeared as the Next Big Thing on the roads. It’s time to take a look at the subject and ask whether it’s an idea with a future, or set to go the way of runflat tyres as one of those evergreen innovations that never quite catches on.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1968 Lamborghini P400 Miura Is More Coveted Than Ever

Whenever a Miura comes up for sale, I recall a conversation I had in late 2010 with Stephan Winkelmann, president of Automobili Lamborghini. At the time, a couple of Miura SVs had just sold at auction, each cresting seven figures, so I congratulated him on the marque finally having a million-dollar classic. More than a decade later, through the peaks and dips of a mercurial collector-car market, that Miura train is still gaining steam. Today, a mere million dollars barely buys a Miura basket case. Not that the model was ever one to be ignored. Astonished onlookers first laid eyes on...
BUYING CARS
hackaday.com

Giant Wheels Make For Exciting Powered Rollerskates

Roller skates are fun and all, but they’re pretty well limited to rolling on relatively smooth surfaces. [Fireball Tool] wanted something a little more rugged, so set about a build of his own. The challenge of the design was to build these skates using as many wheelchair parts as...
BICYCLES
hackaday.com

Glitch Your Way To Reverse-Engineering Glory With The PicoEMP

Most of our projects are, to some extent, an exercise in glitch-reduction. Whether they’re self-inflicted software or hardware mistakes, or even if the glitches in question come from sources beyond our control, the whole point of the thing is to get it running smoothly and predictably. That’s not always...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Ultra Cheap PCB Wrenches Make Perfect Kit Accessory

Let’s make one thing abundantly clear. We do not, under any circumstances, recommend you replace your existing collection of wrenches with ones made out of PCBs. However, as creator [Ben Nyx] explains, they do make for an extremely cheap and lightweight temporary tool that would be perfect for distributing with DIY kits.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Canon Temporarily Abandons Smart Ink Cartridges

An unexpected side effect of the global semiconductor shortage came to light this week — Japanese printer manufacturer Canon announced they are temporarily going to provide consumable ink and toner cartridges without microchips. Furthermore, they provided instructions for consumers on how to bypass the printer’s logic, allowing it to function even when it incorrectly thinks the ink or toner is low. Included in the announcement (German), the company stated what most people already knew:
BUSINESS
hackaday.com

Ride-on Tracked Vehicle Is A Stout Metal Build

When we think of tracked vehicles, we normally think of tanks, or perhaps heavy construction machinery. Meanwhile the average member of the public is left out of the fun. [Bob] of [Making Stuff] won’t be one of them, however, having put together a ride-on tracked vehicle for his own enjoyment.
CARS
hackaday.com

Rapid-Reload Vacuum Cannon Totally Demolishes Those Veggies

[NightHawkInLight] has been developing his design for a vacuum canon for a while now, so it seems fitting to drop in check out the progress. The idea is pretty straightforward, take a long rigid tube, insert a close fitting piston, magnetically attached to a projectile, and stopper the open end with something easily destroyed. The piston needs to be pulled into the tube with some force, to pull a vacuum against the stopper. The interesting bit happens next, when the piston exits the other end of the tube, with the vacuum at its maximum, there is a sudden inrush of air. Apparently this inrush of supersonic velocity, and the momentum of the mass of air is sufficient to eject the projectile at considerable velocity, smashing through the plug and demolishing the target. So long as the target is of the soft and squishy variety anyway.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Old Firewall Reborn As Retro PC

We like projects where old gear is given a new life. [Splashdust] has a twenty-year old business firewall that’s build like a tank. He cracks it open and finds a complete x86 embedded motherboard inside, and sets off to restore it and turn it into a retro gaming computer (see the video from his Odd & Obsolete YouTube channel below the break).
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Microwave Sampler Is Like Time Domain Mixer

[Gregory] is building some microwave gear and wanted to convert a 3.3 GHz signal to a 12 MHz intermediate frequency. You might think of using a mixer, but you’d need a local oscillator of nearly 3.3 GHz which is not only hard to build, but also will be very close to the signal of interest which is not a great idea. Instead, [Gregory] opted for a sampler, which uses an effect you usually try to avoid — aliasing — to allow downconversion with a much smaller local oscillator. You can see the design in the video below.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

3D Printering: Getting Started With Universal Bed Leveling

Last time we talked about how Marlin has several bed leveling mechanisms including unified bed leveling or UBL. UBL tries to be all things to all people and has provisions to create dense meshes that model your bed and provides ways for you to adjust and edit those meshes. We...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy