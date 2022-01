OAKHURST, NJ – On January 9th, 2022 at approximately 10:15 pm patrol officers were dispatched to the Oakhurst Post Office for a report of a subject breaking into the mailboxes. Officers arrived on scene and observed two subjects leaving the rear of the post office. Officers made contact with these subjects and identified them as Ricky Javier and Kaseem Kid. During the on scene investigation, officers located several pieces of mail in Kid’s pockets and near the vehicle where Javier was located.

