Ten Charged with Offenses Related to Multi-Year Cocaine Conspiracy

NEW from THE TRACE: Terrorism charges for mass shooters? Experts are divided. The 15-year-old student accused of fatally shooting his classmates at Michigan’s Oxford High School in November is inching toward a trial to determine his guilt on 24 felony charges. One of them — committing an act of terrorism — has rarely been applied in the context of mass shootings. When she announced the charges, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald acknowledged that the terrorism label was unusual but said it captured the gravity of the event and its far-reaching effects on survivors and the broader community. But while supporters have hailed her decision as a blueprint for prosecutors nationwide, some experts fear that treating mass shootings as terrorism will expand America’s vast counterterrorism apparatus into a new domestic realm. Alain Stephens has that story here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO