Penelope Cruz Stuns In A Chanel White Mini Dress On 'The Late Late Show'—She Is Truly Ageless!

Splash News

Penelope Cruz made her Late Late Show with James Corden debut last week and stole the spotlight with her stunning tweed Chanel mini dress. From her radiant skin to her infectious smile, she hasn’t aged a day!

On January 5th, the actress, 47, made an instantly memorable appearance on the show. She discussed her latest film The 355, her and husband actor Javier Bardem‘s history of Oscar-winning roles, and dancing with host Corden. We couldn’t take our eyes off Cruz’s chic mini dress, her platform heels or her glowing, long legs.

Cruz, who is a Chanel ambassador, dressed head-to-toe in the classic French brand. She served effortless Parisian energy with her mod dress, her Chanel logo-embellished heeled sandals, two shimmering bracelets and subtle rings.

Cruz joined her fellow glamorous co-star Jessica Chastain, dressed in Monse, on the talk show. The two shared memories from shooting their star-studded recent film, in which they share the screen with Lupitia Nyong’o and Diane Kruger.

Cruz’s next film venture is On the Fringe, an upcoming Spanish-Belgian thriller film. She is set to star in it and also serve as the film’s producer. We can’t wait to see!