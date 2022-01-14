Two former Tri-City Storm players picked for Olympic team
KEARNEY — Two former Tri-City Storm players, Sam Hentges and Matthew Knies, have been named to the United States Olympic team. USA Hockey announced its roster Thursday. It features 21 United States Hockey...
Former UNLV sprinter Kaysha Love was named Monday to the U.S. Olympic bobsled team that will compete next month in the Winter Games in Beijing. Love, who graduated last year from UNLV, is one of the track’s program all-time top athletes. She was on the 4 x 100-meter relay...
None of the kids recognized the elderly man when he first entered Raleigh’s Chavis Community Center in November 1999. A hockey player? He didn’t look like a hockey player. Certainly not like the hockey players the kids might have seen with the Carolina Hurricanes — or on TV.
Matthew Knies was out to lunch by himself earlier this month when his phone started buzzing. A phone call from a number he didn’t recognize wound up becoming a life-altering event for the Gophers forward, who picked up the phone to news of an Olympic invite. “It was a...
USA Hockey unveiled the men's roster for the ice hockey competition at Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 last week (13 January), and while there are no current NHL players on the team (the NHL and its union agreed not to send players to the Games due to COVID-19 concerns), the squad does contain some of the most talented young prospects in the United States.
RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm won their sixth straight game Sunday afternoon, defeating the Omaha Lancers 4-1 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. The win gave Tri-City two-game weekend sweep over Fargo and Omaha. The Storm was also scheduled to play Fargo on Saturday but that game was declared “no contest” when players on the Fargo team became ill.
USA Hockey announced the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team roster Thursday, Jan. 13. The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are excited to announce that former goaltender Pat Nagle has been named as one of three goalies on the team traveling to Beijing, China for the 2022 Winter Olympics from Feb. 4 to 20.
Vail’s Tess Johnson posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday that, despite ranking as the second American on the current World Cup moguls tour and registering two third-place finishes thus far on the circuit, she was denied a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm players Jeremy Wilmer and Arsenii Sergeev have earned Player of the Week honors from the USHL. Jeremy Wilmer, 18, of Rockville Centre, New York, was named the forward of the week after recording four assists and finishing the weekend with a plus/minus rating of +3. Wilmer notched a primary assist in Friday’s 3-0 shutout of Fargo and put together a three-assist game Sunday in the Storm’s 4-1 road victory over Omaha.
(Omaha) -- Former Omaha hockey standout Matej Tomek has been named to the Slovakian team for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Tomek saw action in five games during the 2018-19 season with the Mavericks. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Benjamin Alexander had formerly been a resident at the Robot Heart Soundsystem at Burning Man. But, in 2018, he stopped DJing in order to focus his time on becoming a professional skier. Much like how Devon Harris, Dudley Stokes, Michael White, Freddy Powell, and Chris Stokes made history in 1988...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month.
Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away.
Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season.
The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
Orono, Maine -- Former University of Maine track & field student-athletes Frank Del Duca ('14) and James Reed ('14) have been selected to the USA Olympic Bobsled Team and will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Del Duca and Reed are two of just 12 athletes who were...
Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report.
“The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today.
“We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added.
NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming.
The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
