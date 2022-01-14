Nearly North of Two: Paper steam

Available February 1st! Spectacular views of the lake, park, beach and city. Bright, clean and nice one bedroom in popular Lake Shore Drive building. Hardwood floors in living room, newer In-Unit Washer and Dryer. White kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Kitchen is open to the living room. Walk in closet in bedroom. Full amenity building with great workout facility, a fabulous indoor lap pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room and beautifully landscaped sundeck with pergolas and high end grills in a fabulous outdoor prep area! Parking Available March 1st ADD $225. Pets welcome (additional security deposit applied)! Luxury living on Lake Shore Drive has never been more affordable! Proximity to everything Chicago has to offer, blocks from Navy Pier, beaches, parks, shopping, dining, entertainment, culture & so much more!
