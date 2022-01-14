ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nearly North of Two: Paper steam

By Dick Nachbar
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 5 days ago

Sub-zero temperatures of last two weeks brought crystal-clear air and blue sky except for that bright, white, low-level cloud that comes with paper machine dryer exhausts. This old adventurer has grown old with “Paper Steam”. “North of Two—Milling Around” journal entry of March 4, 2020, tells that story in more...

WTIP

Study analyzes beavers as 'ecosystem engineers' near North Shore rivers

A new study shows the critical role beavers play in regulating water storage along the North Shore. The project reviewed data and photographs from the Kadunce and Cascade rivers in Cook County, as well as the Manitou, Split Rock and Knife rivers down the shore. The study is considered one...
WILDLIFE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Station Records Air Pressure Shockwave Produced By Hunga Tonga Volcano

DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday. The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022 The shockwave was likely...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
#Paper Mills#Paper Machine
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase.
ASTRONOMY
kiss951.com

North Carolina Has Two Of The Best Cities for Bagels

I know what you are probably thinking…how is North Carolina a top city for bagels? Is that even possible? For a cheap, filling meal in many American cities, bagels are a tasty choice if you like salty, sweet, or a combination of everything. Ahead of National Bagel Day on...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Environment
The Conversation U.S.

Batteries get hyped, but pumped hydro provides the vast majority of long-term energy storage essential for renewable power – here’s how it works

To cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half within a decade, the Biden administration’s goal, the U.S. is going to need a lot more solar and wind power generation, and lots of cheap energy storage. Wind and solar power vary over the course of a day, so energy storage is essential to provide a continuous flow of electricity. But today’s batteries are typically quite small and store enough energy for only a few hours of electricity. To rely more on wind and solar power, the U.S. will need more overnight and longer-term storage as well. While battery innovations get a lot of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bismarck Tribune

Apparent omicron surge in North Dakota gathers steam, begins to have impacts

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota approached 3,000 on Wednesday, nearly doubling from the start of the workweek, as state health officials reported nearly 1,500 newly confirmed cases and eight more coronavirus-related deaths. Active virus cases in the state are up 81% from Monday. Kirby Kruger, head of the Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient

Outside of the world’s oceans, groundwater is one of the largest stores of water on Earth. While it might appear that the planet is covered in vast lakes and river systems, they make up only 0.01 per cent of the Earth’s water. In fact, we now know there is 100 times as much groundwater on this planet as there is freshwater on its surface. Groundwater is the water contained beneath the Earth’s surface. It’s stored in the tiny cracks found within rock and the spaces between soil particles. It can extend deep into the subsurface, at least as much...
INDUSTRY
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Deer feeding and attractant ban expanded

Minnesota’s deer feeding and attractant ban expanded Dec. 30. Feeding bans and attractant bans are part of the DNR’s chronic wasting disease response plan and necessary because feed and attractants often cause deer to concentrate, greatly increasing the risk of deer-to-deer disease transmission. Deer feed includes grains, fruits,...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Sponges can survive low oxygen and warming waters. They could be the main reef organisms in the future

Sponges are ancient marine animals, very common throughout the world’s oceans and seem less affected by ocean warming and acidification. Our latest research shows they can also survive low levels of oxygen. This is a surprising finding because most sponges are rarely exposed naturally to low oxygen in modern seas. We propose their tolerance is the result of their long evolutionary history and exposure to variable oxygen concentrations through geological time. As our oceans continue to warm due to climate change, they are expected to hold less oxygen. The ability of sponges to survive low-oxygen conditions means they are likely to...
WILDLIFE
CBS Boston

Cold Stretch Begins Second Half Of Winter, February Looks Milder Than Average

BOSTON (CBS) – Time to check your woodpile, make sure there’s still some gas in the snowblower, and glance at the calendar to see how long until pitchers and catchers report. We’re passing the midway point of winter as daylight increases and average temperatures start the slow climb toward spring and summer. Of course, we all know that process can take a while in New England. Every year is different though and it’s only natural to start wondering what we’ll be facing during the second half. We know that up to this point, it’s been a fairly lackluster season....
BOSTON, MA
BGR.com

country1037fm.com

