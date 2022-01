Martin Luther King Jr. is well known for his public oratory and his fiery sermons, but there was more to the man than the fact he was well spoken. A History Channel website has 10 things that you may not know about Martin Luther King Jr. For instance, his birth name was Michael King Jr., but his father (King Sr.) visited Germany and became acquainted with Martin Luther, the Protestant theologian from the 16th Century, when King was 5. King Sr. changed both of their names in admiration of the reformer.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO