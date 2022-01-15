Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year.Djokovic left Australia late Sunday when he failed to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination. His flight from Melbourne was touching down in Dubai early Monday just as the first matches of the tournament began.As the No. 1 ranked male player and the three-time defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO