Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being...

Novak Djokovic
AFP

What now for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status may be the portent of worse things to come for the Serbian tennis superstar. The fall-out from the 34-year-old's very public stand-off with the Australian government raises questions not just about his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title -- it could affect him in many other ways. AFP Sport picks out three potential consequences:
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
Melbourne
Australian Open
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal cruise as spotlight returns to tennis

After a build-up dominated by Novak Djokovic’s botched visa controversy, the Australian Open was finally able to emerge from its political shadow on Monday and stage a drama strictly of a sporting variety. The commencement of actual tennis will have arrived as a welcome relief for tired fans and beleaguered organisers alike, with the embittered world No 1 in the air en route home to Belgrade when the first ball was mercifully struck inside the Rod Laver Arena. That honour belonged to Tatjana Maria, the world No 287, who was duly thrashed by fifth seed Maria Sakkari as the...
The Independent

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year.Djokovic left Australia late Sunday when he failed to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination. His flight from Melbourne was touching down in Dubai early Monday just as the first matches of the tournament began.As the No. 1 ranked male player and the three-time defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Timeline of tennis star’s visa saga in Australia

After his second appeal to reinstate his visa was rejected, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday, finally bringing an end to the long-running saga over his participation at the year’s first grand slam to an end. The world No 1, who arrived in Australia having been granted a medical exemption by the Victorian government, spent four nights in a detention hotel in Melbourne after the federal government intervened and insisted that the nine-time Australian Open champion would not be allowed to defend his title. Djokovic won his first appeal on procedural grounds, owing to the border force’s...
The Independent

‘No winners’ in Novak Djokovic saga at Australian Open, says Boris Becker

Boris Becker says there are “no winners” in Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia but the world No 1 has paid the “highest price”.Djokovic initially travelled to the country after being given a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open but was detained by Border Force officials who said he didn’t have sufficient evidence of the exemption and his visa was cancelled.Djokovic did win an appeal to stay in Australia but immigration minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa again and the player lost another battle in court which resulted in him being deported.“I always had a bad feeling about...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘needs time to recover’ after visa ordeal, Johanna Konta believes

Johanna Konta has suggested that Novak Djokovic should take some time to “recover” after having his visa revoked.Djokovic was deported from Australia after authorities declared a medical exemption to enter the country as an unvaccinated player ahead of the Australian Open to be invalid.Having overturned an initial revoking in court, the Serbian failed with a final appeal against immigration minister Alex Hawke’s decision to remove his visa again, and returned home.A nine-time winner of the event in Melbourne, Djokovic missed out on the chance to defend a title he has won in each of the last three years.Konta, who...
