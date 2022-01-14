ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

This health care law not needed

By Letter to the editor
Kearney Hub
 5 days ago

The recent introduction of LB963 seems to be an attempt to fix a problem...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS DFW

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, NE
Health
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden clarifies any Russian movement into Ukraine 'is an invasion'

President Biden on Thursday sought to clear up his remarks from a day earlier when he appeared to distinguish between a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a "minor incursion." "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said at the outset of an event on infrastructure.
POLITICS
CNN

January 6 Committee asks Ivanka Trump to talk with them

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot is asking former President Donald Trump's daughter and then-senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump to voluntary cooperate with its investigation, a major step for the panel closing in on the former President's inner circle. The committee announced its...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Scott

Comments / 0

Community Policy