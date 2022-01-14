ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns over COVID

By Knss Staff
Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity.

The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases. The state reported an average of 7,887 new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday -- nearly triple what had been the biggest peak in November 2020.

While the omicron variant is less deadly, hospitalizations are approaching the previous high from December 2020.

KNSS Radio

Kansas to end COVID-19 contact tracing

Kansas health officials say the state will stop contact tracing for COVID-19 next month. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Tuesday that contact tracing has become futile because of increased COVID-19 cases.
