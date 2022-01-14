ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day: Here are our cleaning experts tips on how to celebrate

By BestReviews, Jennifer Manfrin
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNDtr_0dmFxBdJ00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you need to get your living space in great shape in no time.

BestReviews’ cleaning expert, Ketia Daniel, cleaning influencer and founder of BHM Cleaning Co., shared some tips with us to help you eliminate clutter and put important items in places for safekeeping and easy access. We’ve also included products recommended by Daniel so you can make the most of Organize Your Home Day.

Assess your home’s decluttering needs

Although getting organized can seem overwhelming at first, it’s important to start with the basics. Daniel said that dealing with clutter is a good start. “When it comes to organizing, the first thing you should do is declutter.”

Clutter tends to be prevalent in the bathroom, and kitchen, so it’s a good idea to take inventory of the items that are taking up space on countertops, under sinks and in closets and cabinets. Unnecessary papers tend to build up in a home office, and desks are prone to becoming messy.

Get rid of items you don’t need or use

Before you can put clutter in its place, consider tossing or donating items that are no longer useful to free up space.

In the bathroom, Daniel recommends throwing away empty bottles and items you no longer use. She also suggests that you consider what you don’t need in the kitchen. You might have a few items that you don’t use as often. “The holidays were a great time to see which pots and pans we use,” Daniel said. “Donate the ones you don’t use and organize the ones you like.”

In the home office, papers that are no longer needed should be discarded. Get rid of towels, linens, comforters and clothes that have holes, are old or no longer in style. “Make piles of ‘yes,’ ‘no’ and ‘maybe.’ Try on the ‘maybes’ and that will help you decide if you should keep it or get rid of it,” Daniel suggested.

Organize your home

Once you’ve eliminated unwanted items that have been cluttering your home, getting organized will be easy. Adding tiered shelves and acrylic organizers to cabinets will add storage space, Daniel said. A Lazy Susan keeps items handy, and is useful in the bathroom or kitchen, she added.

Organizers for cans, snacks and food storage containers will keep kitchen cabinets neat and tidy. Daniel recommends stacking dishes, glasses and cookware to save space. “There are these things called grip pads — or cookware protectors — that keep them from scratching each other,” she said.

Organizational items like bins, racks, pocket organizers, shoe boxes and multitiered hangers are great for closets. Daniel said transparent items made of acrylic make it easy to see items you may need. Vacuum bags are also great for maximizing space. “You can stack them, slide them under the bed, et cetera. Vacuum bags come in different sizes for clothes and bedding.”

Being practical about the items you no longer need is key. “If I don’t like it today, I won’t like it in the future. If I can’t fit it, I won’t be able to fit in the future,” Daniel said.

Product list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfvey_0dmFxBdJ00

Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer with Slide-Out Storage Baskets

This bathroom organizer doesn’t take up a lot of space but offers ample storage for small items thanks to the 2-tier design with adjustable dividers. It’s perfect for grooming products, hair care items, washcloths and more.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6nCb_0dmFxBdJ00

OXO Good Grip Lazy Susan Turntable

Keeping pantry or bathroom items organized and accessible is easy with this Lazy Susan by OXO Good Grips. The deep edge combined with a rubberized base keeps containers of various sizes in place.

Sold by Amazon , Wayfair and Home Depot

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ugnyx_0dmFxBdJ00

TOMNK 16-Piece Pan and Pot Protectors

Stacking cookware and dinnerware saves space in cabinets but can result in scratches. Crafted of soft felt, these 16 protectors can help. The set includes four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVUHx_0dmFxBdJ00

Homeries Can Drink Holder and Storage

Whether storing cans in the refrigerator or pantry, Homeries’ transparent can bins will keep them organized while saving space. These two units are suitable for beverage, food, pet food cans, and more.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4altFN_0dmFxBdJ00

X-cosrack Expandable Food Container Lid Organizer

Finding the right lid for a food storage container can be frustrating, but this lid organizer solves the problem. Not only does it fit nicely in a cabinet, but it’s expandable and features adjustable dividers to keep numerous lids of different shapes and sizes organized.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7VBy_0dmFxBdJ00

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

Spacesaver storage bags live up to their name by reducing the space it takes to store clothing, bedding, towels and other fabric items. They are simple to stuff and deflate — plus they come with a hand pump.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKJGS_0dmFxBdJ00

Pinkpum Shoe Storage Boxes, 12-Pack

Not only do these shoe boxes protect shoes, but they boast a stackable design for organizing shoes in a closet. Their transparent construction makes it easy to find the pair you need.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJQtd_0dmFxBdJ00

Navtcow Under Desk Drawer Storage Organizer

This convenient organizing system fits neatly under a desk for stashing items like pens, paper, staplers and other essentials to help declutter your workspace.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdx3u_0dmFxBdJ00

Simple Houseware Over Door Pocket Organizer

Maximize space in any room by simply hanging this organizer over a door and stashing it with any items. It’s great for bathrooms, nurseries and playrooms or for adding extra space to a kitchen pantry.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXC0n_0dmFxBdJ00

mDesign Metal Handbag Hangers

This pair of hangers will keep all types of bags and purses off a closet floor, as they are crafted of durable metal and feature multiple hooks.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

10 Surprising Ways to Use Dawn Dish Soap — Beyond Cleaning the Dishes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years I’ve become a dedicated Dawn dish soap devotee. I’ve put it to the test time and again, and it always comes out on top. Not only does it cut through the grease and clean dishes better than anything else I’ve tried, but it turns out this hard-working soap is also good for so much more than washing dishes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage Container#Design#Home Depot#Bestreviews#Bhm Cleaning Co
domino

This Countertop Was Dubbed the Worst Kitchen Trend of the Past 50 Years

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling The Most Luxurious Looking Bedding Sets From Frye & They're A Steal

When the wind is howling and it’s cold outside, there’s no place we’d rather be than in bed. It’s the time of year for hunkering down under the covers, which means that it’s probably time to upgrade your blanket situation. If you’re looking to give your bed a little makeover, you’re in luck. That’s because Costco is selling chic, minimalist quilt sets from Frye (yes, the boot company!), and they come at a price that’s surprisingly affordable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The Frye bedding sets were spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds....
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

10 Home Items Designers Say You Should Toss In 2022

The new year is all about embracing a fresh start and parting with objects or situations that no longer serve us. So what better time to do a full blown home cleanout and judiciously go through our belongings? Below, designers weigh in on the 10 items that absolutely must be removed from our spaces once and for all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

I ordered a huge, fluffy rug from Shein to make my bedroom cosier but when my order arrived all I could do was laugh

ONLINE shopping is great when you want to look for items that won't rob your bank account. However, this shopper was left in hysterics after ordering a fluffy rug from Shein. Trying to make her bedroom cosier, the TikToker user, @helloheatherhey, decided to have a scroll online, where she stumbled upon a white rug on Shein's website.
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy