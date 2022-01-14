Oakland Police Department implements new strategy to reduce gun violence

The Oakland Police Department will begin deploying more officers into East Oakland as part of a new strategy to combat gun violence.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, violence has spiked in Oakland. In 2021, the number of homicides in Oakland reached 134, the most killings since 2006.

"Been to so many homicide scenes and spent time with so many families that I truly understand the impact of this number," Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told KCBS Radio.

Chief Armstrong said there are many factors behind the surge in gun violence, but he said the people pulling the triggers continue to be "gangs and groups."

"We know that they represent the largest number of both shootings and homicides," he said. "That's why cease-fire strategy is so important because it’s the strategy we use to focus on these groups."

The department is doubling down on the Ceasefire program , calling in gang members to offer them incentives for not pulling the trigger. Armstrong is also creating a sixth police district in deep East Oakland, which will bring an additional 48 officers into the area where most of the gun violence happens.

"I hope with these additional officers that we see crime go down, we see a greater presence in the community, and also the community feels that officers are responding much faster," he said.