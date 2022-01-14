AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – December 22, 2021 – January 14, 2022

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources.

SEATTLE NEWS

GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS

NEW OR UPDATED RESOURCES AND SERVICES

For the full list of resources and services, visit www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to everyone age 5 and older. If you are eligible, you can find the nearest vaccine provider at: https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11 from Pfizer have now been approved as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) authorized for Emergency Use. Vaccinating children is important for their safety, as well as that of their families, teachers, and classmates.

How to get an appointment:

Appointments are required at City vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

Seattle Public Schools has school-day and regional clinics for kids 5-11 (

)

Many community partners may have appointments for kids 5-11 (search here, filter by vaccine type)

Current supply levels mean appointments may not be immediately available, we appreciate your patience as we expect this situation to resolve in the coming weeks. You can find more information about COVID-19 pediatric vaccines from the CDC here.

Residents who need language interpretation, help finding a vaccination or testing site, or ADA accommodation can call the King County COVID-19 Call Center at (206) 477-3977, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Learn more at the City of Seattle COVID-19 vaccination page: seattle.gov/vaccine.

Free COVID-19 Testing

UW Medicine is offering free COVID-19 testing for people who live, work, or regularly visit Seattle. Drive-through and walk-up testing are available. While testing is free, if you have medical insurance, please bring your insurance card or proof of insurance. Language interpretation is available. To learn more about these sites, please visit the City of Seattle COVID-19 Free Testing page.

City of Seattle Hygiene, Restroom, and Shower Facilities Map

The City of Seattle has conducted an extensive accounting of every City-funded hygiene resource available. Human Services Department’s hygiene map includes all locations that are open and will be updated weekly.

City of Seattle Free Internet Access Resources

You can find free public Wi-Fi closest to you at: www.seattle.gov/tech/services/internet-access/free-public-wi-fi. You can also open a Public Wi-Fi Map in a new window here. And you can view a site list that is screen reader accessible here.

Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

The Federal Communications Commission’s new Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) helps families who qualify, get a discount of up to $50 for broadband service. Families and households are eligible if they receive Medicaid, SNAP or other public benefits, are school lunch eligible, are already in the Lifeline program, receive Pell education grants, have lost income due to job loss or furlough during the COVID-19 pandemic, or their 2020 income is below $99,000 for single tax filers or $198,000 for joint filers. If you are in a low-income internet program now, you may be able to apply directly with your internet provider.

Three ways for eligible households to apply:

Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process. Providers serving Seattle with ongoing low-income internet programs offering the Emergency Broadband Benefit include Comcast, Wave, and wireless hotspot providers: PC’s for People and Human I-T.

Other Washington State providers are listed here.

Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers near you.

Call (833) 511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to:

Emergency Broadband Support Center

P.O. Box 7081

London, KY 40742

Application Form (pdf): English ; Spanish (Instructions in other languages: getemergencybroadband.org/help/resources/)

Consumer handouts and the fact sheet are also available in:

Arabic – عربى

Amharic – አማርኛ

Burmese – မြန်မာစာ

Chinese-Traditional – 繁體中文

Chinese-Simplified – 简体中文

Korean – 한국어

Russian – русский

You can also help the FCC promote this campaign with this Emergency Broadband Benefit Outreach Toolkit.

DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES